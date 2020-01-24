KENNESAW, Ga. — North Alabama head coach Tony Pujol says his team hangs its hat on defense.
It was the Lions’ defense that clamped down early, limiting Kennesaw State’s top scoring players, Tyler Hooker (12 points) and Jamie Lewis (2). The Owls shot only 33 percent from the field and 14 percent from 3.
UNA started the game with a 12-2 run and turned it into its largest margin of victory in ASUN play, beating Kennesaw State 78-58.
“Certain teams need to see the ball go in to get fired up, Pujol said. “We flip it. We talk about getting fired up (by) getting stops. Our guys did a tremendous job of locking into the scouting report.”
While the defense was the Lions’ primary strength in the early going, it was the offense that followed suit. James Anderson scored a career-high 19 points off the bench, going 4 for 6 from the 3-point line.
Anderson was playing in front of friends and family who only had to make a 30-minute trip from his hometown of Roswell, Georgia, to see him play.
“It’s great, because I don’t really get this feeling after every game,” Anderson said after taking a group picture with his family. “I knew I had to go off for a good one today. I was feeling good and I just let it fly.”
Junior point guard C.J. Brim also had a big night. He posted career-highs in rebounds and assists with eight each, while also scoring 11 points.
Brim recognized how successful the Lions (9-11, 4-3 ASUN) can be when he’s affecting the game in other ways than just scoring.
“That’s how I get my teammates going and stuff like that,” Brim said. “I’ve just got to keep leading my team in the right way.”
Pujol said he challenged all of his players, but Brim specifically, to make an effort to pull down more rebounds. With UNA being a transition team, defenders often run down the court in an attempt to stop the ball after a shot is up.
UNA finished plus-19 in rebounding, grabbing 43 boards against the Owls (1-18, 0-6). Seven of Brim’s eight rebounds were defensive, meaning he listened to his coach.
“We challenged our team tonight, it can’t be always (6-8 forward) Manny (Littles) getting rebounds,” Pujol said. “My expectation is now that (Brim) has done that, I expect him to keep doing that.”
Offensively, Pujol said Anderson’s career night off the bench was a testament to his team’s approach to the game. He stresses the importance of spreading the ball around and playing to each individual’s strengths, making teams guard all five positions.
Thursday, the response was four players in double figures. Along with Brim and Anderson, Christian Agnew scored 12 with seven rebounds and Jamari Blackmon scored 11 points. Littles added nine points with 10 rebounds.
“The way that we play, it’s equal opportunity offense,” Pujol said. “If you can balance it out, they can’t stop everything.”
Pujol has previously acknowledged the strength of the ASUN, with wins hard to come by this season. In his eyes, every game is important.
The Lions head to NJIT next Thursday on their first two-game conference winning streak of the year, which builds a bit of confidence for a young team whose oldest starting is Brim, a junior.
“Our program is heading in the right direction,” Pujol said. “ (We’ve) just got to understand the next game on the schedule is the most important one.”
