FLORENCE — The third day of preseason football practice was more of the same for the University of North Alabama, as head coach Chris Willis put the team through a two-hour session in 90-plus degree heat.
"If it's going to be hot, it's good that it's hot now so our players get used to it," Willis said. "Our players need to be hot and get pushed. We want to see if they can handle the adversity and the heat."
Willis said some players were a little over-aggressive in the team's first day in shoulder pads, and that's something he wants to keep in check.
"We have to be smarter than that," he said. "There's a time for contact and we want to see our guys be aggressive but we are still doing no contact and staying off the ground. We don't want to get someone hurt at this stage just because someone wants to bow their chest up and show out."
Willis said he is seeing a lot of good things from freshman defensive back Camyen Feagins of Phenix City and freshman linebacker Caleb Dawson of Goshen. On offense, he praised the running backs as a group and singled out redshirt freshman receiver Avery Moates of Florence for his performance so far in camp.
"Avery doesn't have a lot of size but he is hard to deal with," Willis said. "If you throw him the ball, he catches everything."
UNA returns to the practice field today and 3:15 p.m. Sunday before putting on full gear for a 10 a.m. practice on Monday.
