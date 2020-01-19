Given the topsy-turvy nature of the ASUN Conference, it was too early to label Saturday's North Alabama’s men’s game with Florida Gulf Coast as “must-win.”
But after dropping home games already to North Florida and Stetson, it certainly seemed that the Lions needed to play with a sense of urgency to avoid a third home loss in conference play.
That’s pretty much what happened, too. UNA coach Tony Pujol’s team came out and played with determination from the opening tip, weathered an outstanding individual performance from FGCU’s Caleb Catto and made clutch plays and free throws down the stretch to post a 70-65 win in Flowers Hall.
UNA (8-11, 3-3 ASUN) will try for a second-straight win Thursday at ASUN cellar-dweller Kennesaw.
Coming off a disappointing home loss against Stetson in which the Lions went 13 minutes without scoring, UNA didn’t let that happen again. Four Lions scored in double figures, led by Christian Agnew with 17, and the Lions got 10 bench points in beating FGCU (6-15, 3-3).
In a game that featured 11 lead changes and 12 ties, each team took turns hitting clutch shots. It was C.J. Brim and Manny Littles who hit the biggest two shots for the Lions, though. Littles, who had nine rebounds, scored on a putback with 2:16 to play to give UNA a 62-61 lead. After getting a defensive stop, Brim sliced into the lane a minute later and converted a 3-point play to make it a four-point lead with 1:15 to play.
Brim, who had 10 of his 13 points in the second half, was relieved to finally see some shots go down after going 0 for 8 against Stetson.
“Coach said just always move on to the next play and that’s what I did,” Brim said. “They finally started falling.”
Brim credited Littles for setting a screen that freed a lane to the basket on his pivotal shot.
“I saw the shot clock winding down and I went downhill, got contact and finished it,” he said.
After the game Pujol slumped back in a chair courtside and talked about the win, seemingly as tired as the players.
“We did a good job against a really good defensive team,” he said. “After going 13 minutes the other night without scoring, our guys were locked in. They did a tremendous job finding the mismatches and attacking it. When you can do that against a good team, it just shows that our guys are right there. We just have to finish games out.”
Pujol said Brim’s 3-point trip was the difference.
“It created that separation,” he said. “It was just a great effort by our guys.”
Mervin James scored all 13 of his points after intermission, while Jamari Blackmon finished with 11. The Lions got into the bonus with 8:52 to play in the second half and converted 12 of 14 free throws. Blackmon made four straight to hold FGCU at bay in the closing 20 seconds.
Catto led all scorers with 23 points as he nearly singlehandedly pulled it out for the Eagles. He hit two long 3-pointers with the shot clock winding down, and his 3-point play gave FGCU its last lead at 61-58 with 3:04 to play.
But James hit two free throws, Littles hit the putback and Brim scored inside for a 7-0 UNA run that made the difference.
“This was a big win after the Stetson game,” Brim said. “We learned from our mistakes and what not to do, and also what to do on defense and offense and we showcased it today.”
