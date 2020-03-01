North Alabama’s men’s basketball team seemingly was destined for a loss and a sixth-place finish in the final ASUN standings at mid-afternoon Saturday.
But a five-point flurry forced overtime with Florida Gulf Coast, and then the Lions won it going away in overtime, posting a 78-73 win.
UNA clinched fifth place on the final day of ASUN play and earned a trip to Stetson Tuesday for the first round of the conference tournament. The Hatters lost to Jacksonville while Lipscomb vaulted into third place with an upset of Liberty.
Tipoff for the tournament game will be 6 p.m. at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.
Coach Tony Pujol was emotional when talking about a win that featured 12 ties and nine lead changes.
“This to me is one of those signature games – we got their best shot today,” he said. “To do what we did, it feels like a program-building win. Year two, we’re in the postseason again.”
UNA (13-16, 8-8) carries a three-game winning streak into the tournament.
“I’m very proud of these guys right now,” Pujol said, “They don’t quit. They don’t quit. That right there is inspiring basketball. That is what inspires people. That’s what this game should be about – that type of effort, sticking together.”
Florida Gulf Coast (10-21,7-9) was trying to snatch fifth place away from the Lions. The Eagles used a 6-0 run to take a 60-54 lead with 1:58 to play. It was 63-58 with 40 seconds to play when the Lions roared back.
Jamari Blackmon, who led UNA with 22 points, started the comeback with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 63-61. UNA forced a turnover and Mervin James was fouled with 23 seconds left in regulation. The freshman tied it with two free throws and UNA survived Caleb Catto’s last-second shot for the win.
UNA spotted Florida Gulf Coast a pair of two-points leads in overtime before C.J. Brim gave the Lions the lead for good at 70-67 with a 3-pointer on an assist from Blackmon with 2:57 to play.
Christian Agnew’s jumper made it a five-point game a minute later and the Lions were on their way to the win.
For the second straight game, UNA had five players in double figures. Following Blackmon were James with 13 points, Brim with 12 and Manny Littles and Agnew with 10 apiece.
Pujol praised the play of Blackmon, who logged 41 minutes while continuing to battle an ankle injury.
“Nothing really phases him,” Pujol said. “He doesn’t get rattled. He keeps playing and he takes what the game gives him, and he’s really content with making sure that everybody is involved in the game. People can say what they want about him, but the reason our team has five guys in double figures has a lot to do with him.”
Jalen Warren scored a game-high 19 points for Florida Gulf Coast. Malik Hardy added 16.
Payton Youngblood sent the Lions to halftime tied at 31 with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“They were not going to be denied in this game,” Pujol said. “Florida Gulf Coast played really well. They shot the heck out of it. Every time we tried to create separation, they came back. Every time we thought we were going to make a move, they would make a play. It was just a good, well-played game.”
