Tony Pujol has said from the start North Alabama’s men’s basketball program would be known for its tough defense.
Any doubters surely were converted Thursday night inside Flowers Hall, where the Lions put on a defensive clinic, especially in the second half, to gut out a 62-57 win over Jacksonville in the ASUN Conference opener for both teams.
Even while Jacksonville was opening an 11-point lead to start the second half, the Lions were contesting every shot and making the Dolphins uncomfortable handling the ball.
In the end, UNA scored 29 points off 27 Jacksonville turnovers as the Lions remained unbeaten this season at Flowers Hall (6-0).
Christian Agnew turned in another all-around effort for the Lions with a team-high 15 points to go with seven rebounds and five steals.
“They came at us with a stretch in the first half, and coach (Pujol) told it was going to come down to defense, rebounding and blocking out,” Agnew said. “Defense was very big for us in the second half.”
Agnew said he sensed the frustration among the Jacksonville players as the Lions were defending from baseline-to-baseline and swarming to the ball in the backcourt.
“Coach kept preaching to defend and disrupt them, and that’s what we did,” Agnew said. “That’s what got us the win.”
UNA won despite shooting only 36 percent from the floor, a stat that included a 9 of 27 showing in the second half. Jamari Blackmon and Agnew were a combined 8 of 30 from the field, but each made clutch shots when the Lions needed them.
C.J. Brim, UNA’s other disruptive guard, had 13 points, including eight in a key stretch in the second half when the Lions turned a nine-point deficit into a two-point lead with 5:31 to play.
Pujol said the performance was textbook “scouting report defense.”
“It’s been a staple of our program since day one that we are going to defend,” Pujol said. “The credit goes to the way these guys listened to the scouting report.”
Pujol pointed to a late-game play to illustrate that point.
“At the end of the game they tried to isolate No. 5 (DeAnthony McCallum) to drive it into the post from the perimeter and Christian sniffed it out and took it away,” he said. “In that magnitude of a game, that is a winning play. That’s what wins you games.”
Jacksonville used a 10-0 midway through the first half to take the lead and eventually settled for a 37-28 lead at the break. When the Dolphins converted a turnover into a second-half opening basket, the lead was 11 and the Lions appeared to be in trouble.
Brim and Manny Littles, who had 13 rebounds and seven points, brought the Lions back.
“Offensively, it wasn’t going for us and a lot of it has to do with what (Jacksonville) was doing,” he said. “Every time Jamari and Christian tried to get into the lane, they kept plugging and plugging, forcing us to take shots from the perimeter. We have to alleviate that by making some shots, and unfortunately we weren’t making any shots.”
The Lions trailed 57-55 when Blackmon, shook his defender and made a 3-pointer with 1:48 to play.
“Jamari’s 3 was huge,” Agnew said. “That was the turnaround we needed. It gave us the momentum we needed to finish out the game.”
UNA held Jacksonville to six points in the final 9:40.
“We’ll enjoy this for a few hours and then get back to work on North Florida,” Pujol said.
The Lions host the Ospreys Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. North Florida opened ASUN play with a 76-57 win over Kennesaw State.
