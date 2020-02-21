FLORENCE — Focus was a phrase thrown around by both North Alabama head coach Tony Pujol and the players Wednesday after the Lions beat Kennesaw State 65-46, snapping a five-game losing streak.
In the last five games, the Lions played four teams in the top four of the ASUN standings, with two on the road. They competed, but fell short. Pujol’s message going into Thursday’s game was to stay the course.
While at times the offense took a while to get started and early turnovers slowed the process, the Lions’ defense held the Owls in check consistently. UNA limited to the Owls to only 34.8 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from 3.
“Defensively, we were solid,” Pujol said. “We talked about staying the course with what we want to do offensively. Down the stretch in the first half, I thought we got a little frivolous with the ball, we turned it over a little bit. I wasn’t happy with that ... because again, focus.”
The Lions opened the game sharp offensively, led by 11 early points from Mervin James, who finished the game with a double-double, scoring 16 to go with 12 rebounds. UNA’s lead stretched to 19 with 7:32 remaining until halftime.
Kennesaw State, however, went on a 12-6 run to close the half. The Lions turned the ball over seven times and were struggling to find any rhythm offensively.
At the half, James said the players and coaching staff talked about schemes to get better looks on offense. The plan was to attack the post, as the Owls were consistently sending a guard to help defend inside, leaving an open Lion on the perimeter.
The plan worked, as UNA opened the second half shooting 4 of 7 from behind the 3-point line. James and Manny Littles (12 rebounds) cleaned up any misses, and shots from Christian Agnew and C.J. Brim started to fall. Agnew finished the game with 13 points and was 2-for-3 from deep.
It helped, Agnew said, that the ball was moving well offensively. The Lions had 10 assists on the night.
“It’s actually fun,” Agnew said of such offense. “It's nice to play with these guys when the ball is moving. It’s been a joy all season.”
UNA finished the game with 31 rebounds to Kennesaw State’s 21, with 24 coming from James and Agnew. James said the Lions made it a point to send four or five players to the glass.
“We had that talk before that game. We were talking about last game we had left 19-plus on the rebounding column,” James said. “Coach was like, ‘They can't rebound, just crash, they're only sending the bigs to rebound.’”
While UNA was struggling previously, Kennesaw State is having bigger troubles of its own and fell to 1-25 on the season after Thursday’s game.
James said the Lions didn’t focus on the Owls' record, but rather on what the team needed to get back on track.
“The mentality was don't settle for less. Just because they're not winning doesn't mean we can't get a win,” James said. “Come in and focus. Just because we were in a drought, that doesn't mean (anything).”
Reflecting on the win in the scope of the season, Pujol reiterated a point he’s previously made about his team. Brim, a junior, is the oldest player in the starting lineup. The Lions are young and building for the future. This season is about taking the good and bad lessons as they go along.
“Our guys have been resilient all year. They've kept a positive attitude,” Pujol said. “Our program is (heading) in the right way, what we gotta do is we just gotta stay the course.”
