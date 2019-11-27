FLORENCE - Mervin James found an open spot in the left corner directly in front of North Alabama’s bench.
He took a pass, eyed the goal and let it fly. The ball caught pretty much nothing but net to put the cap on a perfect catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.
Sprinting down court, James, a 6-foot-7 freshman from the Virgin Islands, said something to that made coach Tony Pujol smile.
“He said, ‘that’s for you, coach;” Pujol said after the Lions 73-50 win over Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday in Flowers Hall. “I’ve been on him about maximizing his strengths in the game, but it was a catch-and-shoot 3, and I’ve told him if he’s on balance and you’re good, go for it.”
James confirmed the story.
“There are certain shots my coach would rather I take – like mid-range shots,” said James, who finished with a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. “When I made it, I told him ‘That’s for you.”
James got his 20 points on a perfect 8 of 8 day from the field. Most of his points came on drives and dishes inside, but it was the jumper from the corner that stood out, seeing as how it was his first made 3-pointer of his college career.
Pujol is enjoying watching James develop. He’s been in the starting since the opening game this season.
“He was defending without fouling and rebounding the basketball like we asked him to,” Pujol said of James. “Like any other freshman, he is going to go through some growing pains, but we are really, really excited about him.”
Mississippi Valley State (0-7) stayed with UNA for the first 13 minutes. The Delta Devils led 22-20 with 6:50 to play before the Lions (3-4) took control with a half-ending 15-0 run. James had eight points in the run that also featured a 3-pointer from Payton Youngblood.
When the Lions scored the first four points of the second half, the game was pretty much over given their defensive intensity against a seemingly disjointed MVSU offense.
The lead peaked at 70-45 as everybody on UNA’s team got minutes.
MVSU shot just 31.8 percent from the field on 21 of 66 shooting, including 5 of 27 from 3-point range. The Delta Devils missed their first 10 free throws and finished 3 of 15. Michael Green led MVSU with 21 points.
“We hang our hats on our defense, and I felt like the more engaged I got on defense to pump my team up, we couldn’t be stopped,” James said. “We got easy looks because we were passing the ball.”
After a slow offensive start in which it turned the ball over eight times in the first 12 minutes, UNA got better as the game went on. The Lions had 13 assists and only four turnovers in the final 28 minutes.
The only negative for the Lions was an incident in which Manny Littles was part of a double technical foul in the second half. Pujol took him out of the game and he briefly left the bench area. He later returned but did not re-enter the game.
“Manny has to understand that he can’t let the game control him,” Pujol said. “I think he let his guard down a little bit. It’s unfortunate for him. He’ll learn those lessons. He’s a sophomore and he has got some stuff he has to figure out. Unfortunately, he is going to have to learn it a different way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.