NEWARK, N.J. — North Alabama's men's basketball team continued its ascent toward the top of the ASUN Conference standings while cooling off NJIT Thursday night.
The Lions shook off an early nine-point deficit to beat the Highlanders 78-74 to collect a road win in what was a tight, tense game from the opening tip.
The game featured seven ties and 13 lead changes, and the Lions were clutch down the stretch from the free throw line, finishing 28 of 36. In a game where every point mattered, the Lions made 21 of 23 free throws after starting just 7 of 13.
UNA (10-11 overall, 5-3 ASUN) moved into a tie for third place with Stetson and is just a game behind first-place co-leaders Liberty and North Florida. The Highlanders (7-14, 4-4) fell into fifth place as the second half of the conference schedule began.
UNA matched last season's win total and will look to get to the .500 mark for the first time since moving to Division I Saturday at Jacksonveille.
UNA now has won three straight overall and 4 of 5. They have also won three straight on the road.
Jamari Blackmon led with 21 points while taking only 11 shots as the Lions spread the wealth. CJ Brim scored 15, Payton Youngblood added 11 and Manny Littles continued his assault on the boards with 14 rebounds to go with 10 points. That trio combined for 36 points while taking only 21 shots.
"Hard fought," UNA coach Tony Pujol said. "Hard fought. I can see how they beat North Florida. They come at you. It was a good team win."
Zach Cooks, the ASUN's leading scorer at 19.4 points per game, finished with 21 for NJIT on 6 of 18 shooting. San Antonio Brinson led all scorers with 25 points.
"He's gotten a whole lot better," Pujol said of Brinson. "He's the reason they beat North Florida."
North Alabama trailed 35-33 when Blackmon was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 44.2 seconds remaining in the half. The sophomore from Hoover hit all three free throws to give the Lions a one-point lead. After getting a defensive stop, North Alabama added to its lead when Tavon King drew a foul with less than a second remaining. King hit both free throws to put UNA ahead 38-35 at the half.
"Jamari was so good tonight," Pujol said. "He was solid.
The Lions built the lead to as much as eight points but couldn't pull away.
NJIT cut the deficit to a single point on five different occasions, but could never take the lead. With the Lions clinging to a 66-65 lead with 2:14 remaining, UNA got a basket by Blackmon, followed by a defensive rebound by Littles. C.J. Brim then drew a foul and hit two free throws to push the lead to 70-65 at the 1:34 mark.
UNA's bench outscored NJIT 24-3 as King, James Anderson, Aleksa Matic and Youngblood all contributed.
Pujol likes the way the Lions are playing right now. He said they aren't looking at the standings, just looking at the next game.
"What they are doing, they are locking in on the game at hand," he said. "They are really understanding that right now."
