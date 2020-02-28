In addition to enjoying Thursday’s 72-65 win over NJIT, North Alabama men’s basketball coach Tony Pujol loves seeing the development his team is showing as the ASUN Conference tournament approaches.
Some might call it the maturation process of a still-young team that features three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup.
Pujol calls it growth.
Whatever the label, the trajectory level the Lions have shown has been a steady climb upward with a few slips along the way.
“I love what we are doing,” Pujol said after the Lions outscored NJIT 39-32 in the second half to grab a key victory in ASUN play. “We are getting to the point where these guys are talking in the huddle and making suggestions.”
Pujol pointed to one play in particular in which UNA (12-16, 7-8 ASUN) nearly came up with a steal in its press. He said it was Payton Youngblood who suggested it during a timeout.
“That was all Payton,” he said. “They are taking ownership. We’re always going to be there, but they are starting to get it.”
Another sign of the growth came in the second half. Locked in a 50-47 game, NJIT forward Souleymane Diakite went to the bench with four fouls with 11:34 to play, UNA immediately found Manny Littles on three straight trips that produced seven points and gave the Lions some separation.
“If we see a mismatch, we’re going straight for it,” Littles said. “Coach felt like there was a mismatch out there with the guy who was guarding me at the time, and we took the ball inside and I took advantage of it.”
Littles, the leading rebounder in the ASUN, scored a career-high 18 points on 5 of 7 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds. In the second half, he scored 14 points and had nine rebounds and finished 8 of 11 from the free throw line.
“Manny was great, especially in the second half,” Pujol said.
Littles said his success was due to the unselfishness of his teammates.
“We share the ball a lot,” Littles said. “A lot of my 18 points came because of my teammates finding me in open spots. I didn’t have to do too much – one dribble and lay the ball up. A lot of people think I am just a rebounder and that I am an 8 or 10 points a game kind of guy. Hopefully something like this will open some other people’s eye.
UNA put five players in double figures. After Littles, C.J. Brim scored 11 points while Christian Agnew, Jamari Blackmon and Mervin James added 10 points each. They all took turns hitting clutch shots. Blackmon made only three field goals, but two came with the shot clock about to expire. The other was a 3-pointer from the left corner that expanded a five-point lead to eight with 1:13 to play. Agnew scored the first five points of the second half to snap a 33-all tie, and Brim hit a pair of 3s in the second half.
Zach Cooks, the ASUN’s leading scorer, scored 25 points for NJIT (8-20, 5-10) but needed 19 shots to get them. Shyquan Gibbs, the Highlanders’ third-leading scorer, finished with two points, seven below his average.
“That was a tournament game, no doubt,” Pujol said. “They really wanted that game. This was good for our guys.”
The Lions play at Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. A win could vault the Lions into a fourth-place tie with Lipscomb, which hosts Liberty.
“It’s a big trip,” Littles said. If we play like we played tonight we’ll be alright. When we share the ball like that and play with that energy that we played with tonight, we should be OK.”
