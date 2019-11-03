When North Alabama traveled to Samford for its first Division I basketball game a year ago, Payton Youngblood was firmly entrenched in the starting lineup.
A junior college transfer, then-first year head coach Tony Pujol was counting on Youngblood to provide leadership and a measure of stability for a young Lions team desperately in need of a calming influence on the floor.
That’s exactly what the 6-foot-5 forward gave UNA – for four games. And then a bulging disk in his lower back sent Youngblood to the sideline for the remainder of the season.
Coming off a medical redshirt season, Youngblood is about as healthy as he’ll ever be and eager to resume his career with the Lions.
In his short stint on the floor, the versatile Youngblood averaged 7.8 points and 3 rebounds per game.
“I don’t feel like a rookie,” Youngblood said recently with a laugh. “It’s nice to be coming back. I missed a lot of time, so it’s nice being back on the court.”
Seeing Youngblood back on the floor is a welcome sight for Pujol, who likes the versatility the redshirt junior brings to the lineup. Youngblood has 3-point shooting range, but also can get the basket and does some of the little things that might not be apparent to fans but coaches love, like taking charges, getting on the floor for loose balls and rebounding.
Watching from the sideline was not easy for a player who had never missed significant playing time due to injury. But Youngblood said he coped in various capacities.
“It was a learning experience for sure,” he said. “I wish I would have been able to play, but I found it beneficial. It was nice to be able to sit there and watch and understand the competition we were against, understand what level we would be playing at. I guess it was taking a step back. The different perspective helped.”
Youngblood said he saw things on the floor that he never would have noticed if he was in the game.
“Defense, offense, just little things,” he said. “Tweaks that can give you an edge. You can see those more of those things from off the court than on the court.”
Youngblood tried to play through the pain last season, but eventually he had to step away to heal.
“It was an initial injury that got compounded,” he said. “It got worse and worse until it got to a tipping point. Going forward the goal is to not hit that tipping point and keep it in a manageable zone.”
Coaches were hopeful throughout the season that Youngblood would be able to return to the court. But eventually, the decision was made to sit out the season and get healthy.
“At the end of the year they said it was in my best interest to continue to rehab it and make sure I was healthy for the next season,” Youngblood said. “We felt looking long term more than short term would be more beneficial for me.”
In addition to discomfort in his lower back, symptoms include pain and nerve sensations in his legs that create weakness.
“It’s kind of debilitating in terms of running and jumping,” he said. “I definitely felt aches and pains, but I began to feel it as it got progressively worse to where I had to slow down.”
Youngblood realizes his days playing 30-plus minutes game after game are a thing of the past. Now, it’s about how hard he can go and for how long. The goal is to keep him healthy throughout the season.
“I’ve learned to cope with it,” he said. “There were some growing pains in the beginning. It’s more mental than physical. It’s tough kind of understanding that this is how it is going to be from now on, and you just have to accept it and move on. I’m going to make the best of the situation.”
Youngblood said he feels he can provide a quality 20 to 25 minutes per game if called on. With a deeper bench, it should be easier for Pujol to pick and choose his spots when to play Youngblood for longer stretches.
“The biggest way I think I can impact this team is by seeing things and helping coordinate,” he said. “We have a lot more depth this year, which is beneficial. It’s is nice to be able to see other guys get out there and play. At the end of the day, it’s about finding my role. It’s different than last year, but it is still important to find it.”
Every minute Youngblood can provide the Lions will be a plus after having to sit out last season.
