Two North Alabama men’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal, including one starter.
Second-year men’s basketball coach Tony Pujol confirmed Thursday that starting sophomore guard Christian Agnew and reserve Holden Redparth are exploring their options outside the program.
“Christian wanted to explore other opportunities and we are OK with that,” Pujol said.
Efforts to reach Agnew, who led the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and was third in rebounding (4.3 rpg) and first with 47 steals, were unsuccessful Thursday.
Pujol said Agnew’s decision did not catch him off guard.
“Nothing surprises me in this day and age,” he said. “I asked him – did a coach or one of the players do something to you? And he said, ‘Coach, the players are like my brothers. I just feel like I want to play on a bigger stage.”
Pujol said he was unaware if there were outside influences pushing Agnew in another direction.
“I didn’t ask,” he said. “I just told him our team is about to be one of the top three in the league. You say you like the coaching staff and you like the players. You play 33 minutes a game and get about 13 shots a game. What else are you looking for?”
Pujol said UNA not being eligible for the NCAA tournament might have played a part in the decision.
“I’m going to tell our guys that there are probably a bunch of fifth-year guys who transferred to play in the NCAA tournament and look what happened,” Pujol said. “It’s not about that. It’s about do you have the right fit. If you fit, you are going to be found. He just said that he feels like he needs to play at a higher level.”
Pujol said he would welcome Agnew back if he decides he wants to stay.
Agnew came to UNA as one of the Lions’ first signees when Pujol took over the program. One of the quickest players in the ASUN, Agnew is known for his spinning drives in the lane and his ability to lock down on opposing players on defense. He also hit the first shot that really put UNA men’s basketball on the map when he made a half-court buzzer-beater against Stetson as a freshman in Flowers Hall. That shot made ESPN SportsCenter highlights.
Redparth came to UNA as a transfer after sitting out a season after junior college. Although coaches liked his potential, Redparth appeared in only nine games and averaged less than a point per game and 1.6 rebounds per game.
Those are the only two players in the transfer portal, Pujol said. He has end-of-season meetings planned with several other players next week.
UNA finished 13-17 overall and 8-8 in ASUN play. If Agnew returns, the Lions will have all five starters back.
