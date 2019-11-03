Jamari Blackmon changed his mind when asked what his welcome to Division I basketball was last season – his first as a college player.
At first, he started to say the Samford game – North Alabama’s first as a Division I program and his first as a college player. Blackmon, UNA’s All-ASUN Conference point guard, quickly decided on another game.
“Probably Lipscomb,” he said. “We played them up there, and just seeing how efficient they were.”
That night on Lipscomb’s home floor, the Bisons put on a first-half clinic that produced 64 points on 69.7 percent shooting while racing to a 28-point lead before settling on a 102-80 victory.
“Any slight mistakes and they would go on a run,” Blackmon said. “If you slack on defense one second, you get back-doored. It was across the board – not just one player taking all the shots. That guy can shoot, that guy can shoot.”
That Lipscomb team, which was loaded with seniors, went on to reach the final of the NIT. It’s what Blackmon and a still youthful UNA roster aspire to be – and the quicker the better.
Efficiency is a word Blackmon uses often as he transitions from his freshman to sophomore season. Blackmon led the Lions in scoring (14.6 points per game), assists (87) and steals (56). He was named the ASUN Freshman of the Year for his performance in helping the Lions finish 10-22 overall and 7-9 in their first ASUN season.
“Efficiency definitely matters,” Blackmon said. “In high school we really didn’t pay any attention to how many shots we took and how many we made, but in college there definitely is an emphasis on efficiency and percentages.”
Blackmon is looking to be more efficient with his scoring after shooting just 32.5 percent in his first season – including 29.1 percent from 3-pont range. Part of the issue with those numbers is that the Lions were dependent on him scoring to keep them in the game. With several newcomers and last year’s teammates now with a year of experience, Blackmon should be able to be more selective with his shots and increase his productivity and efficiency.
Coach Tony Pujol, entering his second season as coach of the Lions, said efficiency is just one area where he is confident in which Blackmon can improve.
“What I told Jamari is that he needs to be more efficient than last year,” Pujol said. “What we need to see from him is more efficient shot selection. He averaged maybe 14 (shots) a game last season. If it gets down to 10 to 12 but his assist totals go up, I’m OK. If he is more efficient, his 2-point shot percentage and his 3-point shot percentage should go up as well.”
Pujol is looking for Blackmon to assert himself and provide more leadership in his second season.
“He has to bring the team along with him,” Pujol said. “His assists total needs to go up this year. He needs to be a guy who gets to the free throw line more than he did. He went to the line a whole lot in the nonconference, but in conference play he didn’t go as much. I think he settled a lot in conference play. He didn’t get certain calls in conference play that he got in nonconference. That should change as he develops a reputation in the league."
Blackmon also learned from veterans DD Smith and Kendall Stafford, both of whom graduated.
“They just told me to keep a level head and not get down,” Blackmon said. “When I am missing shots to focus on the next shot.”
Blackmon is aware he and players like Christian Agnew and Manny Little are being called on to provide leadership to what remains a young roster with an influx of new players.
“They are the guys who have experience at this level and the way we play and our style of play,” Pujol said. “I’m not asking them to do something they are uncomfortable doing. They are all different in their leadership role. What they do have is a wealth of knowledge that other guys don’t have. One of the best parts of them is that they have been able to bring this group along quicker. They have been able to coach them on the floor. That’s they type leadership I need from them, to constantly be in the ear of the new guys so they can catch up to where they are.”
He’s ready for the challenge.
“Coach is looking for us to lead the guys,” Blackmon said. “This offseason I worked at becoming more of a leader and a true point guard.”
Pujol hopes that with a deeper bench and more players who can provide a scoring punch, Blackmon won’t feel the burden of having to make all of the clutch shots at crunch time.
Blackmon insists he’ll welcome that role.
“Playing with more scorers around me, taking better shots and letting the game come to me instead of trying to force things should definitely help,” he said.
