It’s down to a seven-game season for North Alabama’s men’s basketball team, with each game growing in importance as the Lions chase the ASUN regular-season title and a home game in the upcoming conference tournament.
Lipscomb is next up for UNA (10-12, 5-4) today at 6 p.m. in Flowers Hall as the Lions seek to sweep the season series from the Bisons (8-14, 3-6) and regroup after last Saturday’s 85-83 setback at Jacksonville.
In that game, UNA overcame an 18-point deficit to take a brief lead before the Dolphins pulled it out at the end. UNA coach Tony Pujol doesn’t want UNA looking beyond today’s game or dwelling on the most recent loss.
Instead, it’s simply about beating Lipscomb.
“You are going to hear this a lot from me during this time of the year and I tell it to our players all the time — you have a chance to control your own destiny; you have a chance to control the outcome of who you are going to be,” Pujol said. “You have to take care of your business.”
Lipscomb has lost 5 of 6 since UNA rallied in the second half in their first meeting to win 82-69. That doesn’t mean coach Lenny Acuff’s team will go quietly. Their one win in that stretch was an 85-73 decision against ASUN co-leader North Florida.
“In that first game, we weren’t playing at the pace we wanted to early on,” Pujol said. “Offensively we didn’t take advantage of certain situations. Conversely, they had some miscues and could have burned us a few times bit we got fortunate. They could have made that lead bigger. In this game, offensive execution and defensive execution is going to be critical. The game has to be played at our tempo.”
Even though it hasn’t shown in the win column, Lipscomb has been shooting well from the 3-point line lately. Pujol said the Bisons have been shooting “around 40 percent” on 3-pointers the last four games.
“That’s really good, so for us we have really defend the 3-point line and our guys have to be locked in on the guys who can hurt us from the perimeter,” Pujol said.
The Lions are currently in fourth place in the conference standings, two games behind co-leaders Liberty and North Florida and one game behind third-place Stetson. NJIT is a half-game behind UNA in fifth place, with Jacksonville and FGCU a game back in sixth place.
UNA has remaining games against the three teams in front of them, with Liberty visiting on Saturday.
As the Lions hit the stretch run, Pujol likes where the Lions are at.
“I feel like the team is healthy,” he said. “I’m not just talking physically. I’m talking mentally. They are healthy. It’s our job as coaches, and I’m talking about our staff, to keep them focused. Right now the key to all this is that we have to live in the details right now. I think mentally we are in a good place.”
