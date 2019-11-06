Christian Agnew admits watching last season’s game-winning shot he made from beyond half-court against Stetson “so many times.”
The shot at Flowers Hall beat the buzzer and the Hatters, and also earned North Alabama’s now-sophomore guard a spot on ESPN’s top plays of the day.
“I don’t even watch the shot go in,” Agnew confessed about his viewing habits. “I just watch the players and the fans.”
Agnew’s game-winner was among the most memorable and easily the most dramatic moment of UNA’s first season playing in Division I in which the Lions finished 10-22, including 7-9 in ASUN Conference play.
Starting today, though, the Lions officially are turning the page. Last season is just that – last season. The Lions open the season at South Carolina, looking to build on the momentum gained by a strong finish to the 2018-19 season.
Tipoff from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, is 6 p.m. The game is available on SEC+ and can be heard locally on FM-97.1.
UNA has never beaten a team from the SEC in 16 previous games. Don’t expect Agnew and the Lions to be intimidated, though. Last season they gleaned experience in similar venues that included trips to Gonzaga, Pittsburgh and St. Louis, among others. Agnew, Jamari Blackmon and Manny Littles – three of today’s starters – were full-time starters for the bulk of their freshman season. Tavon King, another of today’s starters, made six starts at the end of last season. The lone newcomer to the starting lineup is freshman Mervin James, who has been impressive in the preseason.
Agnew is one of the veteran Lions coach Tony Pujol is counting on to provide leadership on a team that features seven new players. Becoming more of a leader was a point of emphasis for Agnew in the offseason.
“It’s just communicating with my guys every day,” Agnew said. “Getting on them when they are not doing the right stuff and telling them when they are doing good and trying to keep the flow of the team going and the juice at a certain level.”
Not only is Pujol looking for leadership from Agnew, he’s looking for him to take his game up a notch. Agnew showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman, averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, but he also tied for the team high with 65 turnovers to only 31 assists. Pujol wants those numbers transposed.
“Christian is a guy who can just score, but what he has to understand is that he is going to have a better selective group around him,” Pujol said. “His assist and turnover ratio should improve from last year because it wasn’t very good. I told him that. He can’t be a high turnover guy. There has to be balance there.”
Pujol is eager to see the new-look Lions in action against South Carolina.
“I said this last year and I will repeat it because every year it is a new team, I have to see growth,” he said. “We’re going into South Carolina and I am worried about us. How we are getting better. What are we doing to prepare for our league? I’m not going to South Carolina to lose. I’m not playing Carver here to lose. I’m not playing at Indiana to lose. I want to see growth and now I want to see guys produce. I told them at the start of the season last year, let’s grow as a team. But once we got into league play, it’s about production. This year it is not that. It’s about production and growth.”
