A week after taking on South Carolina of the SEC, North Alabama gets an opportunity to take down one of college basketball’s bluebloods when it plays at Indiana today.
The Lions are looking for a better outcome after losing by 22 at South Carolina. They are coming off an easy 95-64 win over Carver in which six players scored in double figures. Indiana presents a different challenge with five starters all 6-foot-4 or taller.
Coach Tony Pujol was pleased overall with the Lions after the Carver win, but still wants to see more improvement. He said Indiana is very similar to South Carolina in its style of play. South Carolina gave UNA (1-1) trouble with its defense, and he said the Hoosiers (2-0) will also be a tough, physical challenge.
“They do a great job on the defensive end of the floor,” Pujol said. “Historically, their coach (Archie Miller) had good teams when he was at Dayton. Now that he is at Indiana, they are always going to be very solid defensively and they will run good stuff for their guys. We’re expecting another tremendous challenge with just their style of play, but we are excited for the opportunity to compete against that.”
Pujol said his team is growing in certain areas and several players have improved from the opening game.
“Now, will there be carry-over?” he said. “This game is all about growth for me. Are we getting better in game 3 of the season?”
One area in which the Lions have excelled is forcing turnovers. The Lions forced 20 at South Carolina and 27 against Carver. They also showed signs of becoming a good perimeter shooting team. After making only 2 of 21 against South Carolina, the Lions were 10 of 26 against Carver. The team’s depth also showed up against Carver. Nine players logged at least 14 minutes each in the win. Against South Carolina, 10 players played at least nine minutes as Pujol has been mixing and matching his combinations.
“Guys are fitting into their roles,” he said. “Obviously I’d like to get some of the newcomers sped up a little bit more and caught up with the guys that have been here. A couple of them are still trying to figure out those things. The only way those guys are going to catch up is by practicing and to get game experience when they get the opportunity.”
Pujol said much of the learning experience comes from film study where players can see their errors.
“It can’t come out of games,” he said. “The teams we are playing now where the margin of error is so small, we need guys that understand how to execute on both ends of the floor. The guys who do that more consistently are the guys who are going to be playing. You have to play the guys who are creating results.”
Freshman Mervyn James, who is coming off a 14-point, 6-rebound effort against Carver, and new point guard C.J. Brim, said the Lions are trying to prove they belong on the big stage.
“We’re trying to put North Alabama on the map,” Brim said.
“It’s a lot to prove,” James said. “I know, the coaches know and my teammates know what we can do. We have to go in there with our heads right and focused and come out of there with a ‘W.’
