TROY — North Alabama men's basketball remained winless on the road this season, missing an opportunity to beat a struggling Troy team Wednesday night in Trojan Arena.
Turnovers and rebounding were the main culprits in the Lions' 71-63 setback, as Troy used several scoring runs in the second half to break open what was a 32-all halftime stalemate.
Troy opened the second half with a 9-0 run, and Troy also had runs of 8-0 and 11-0 to put away the Lions (4-5).
UNA coach Tony Pujol said it was obvious those two areas were the keys to Troy (3-6) walking away with a win instead of the Lions.
“We mentioned right before the game that rebounding and valuing the ball were the two most important things,” Pujol said. “My hat’s off to coach (Scott) Cross — their identity won today.”
The Lions lost despite holding the Trojans to 39 percent shooting, including 24 percent from 3-point range. But 16 offense boards and the 21 turnovers led to the Trojans getting 64 shots – 12 more than the Lions.
“If we cut our turnovers down to 13 and cut their offensive rebounds by five, that’s 13 possessions,” Pujol said.
Jamari Blackmon led the Lions with 18 points, while Christian Agnew had 13 and Mervin James had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Four Troy players made it into double figures, including Zay Williams with 15 points and nine rebounds. Davion Thomas (12), Desmond Williams (11) and Ty Gordon (10) also made it into double figures.
The turning point came in the first two minutes of the second half. After Blackmon closed the first half with five points to pull UNA even, Troy went on a 9-0 run to open the second half, leaving the Lions playing catch-up against an aggressive Troy team.
“We won the hustle points by about 30,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “It was a huge win for us. When you get offense off your defense, you are going to have a chance to win basketball games.”
After falling behind by nine, UNA pulled within 51-45 on James Anderson’s 3-pointer. Troy answered as four players scored in the game-clinching 11-0 run that left the Lions in a 62-45 hole. UNA hit several 3-pointers in the final three minutes to make the final margin a more respectable eight points.
“We didn’t come out in the second half ready to play,” Pujol said. “They jumped out on a 9-0 run and we finally decided to bring it back together and play. Hats off to them to come out ready in the second half and unfortunately, I did a poor job of getting my guys ready to play in the second half.”
Sixteen of the turnovers came from four players who had four each, and Troy doubled up UNA in bench scoring 36-18.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and prevented the Lions from getting above the .500 mark for the first time since moving into Division I. They’ll try to get back in the win column Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host Birmingham-Southern.
