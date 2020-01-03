When: Today, 3:30 P.M.
Where: Flowers Hall, UNA
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
NORTH FLORIDA: G Ivan Gandia-Rosa (6-1, Sr. 14.6 ppg); F Garrett Sams (6-7, Sr., 13.7 ppg); G J.T. Escobar (6-1, Sr., 12.2 ppg); F (Carter Hendricksen (6-7, So., 15.5 ppg); F Wajid Aminu, 6-7, So., 9.3 ppg)
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 13.1 ppg, 2.9 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.9 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 11.4 ppg).
Game notes:
UNA looks to remain unbeaten at home in seven games as North Florida visits Flowers Hall at 3:30 p.m. Lions are coming off a 62-57 win over Jacksonville in which they forced 27 turnovers. … Ospreys are coming off a 76-57 win at Kennesaw State. … Ospreys love the 3-points shot. They have taken an ASUN-high 528 treys and have made 198. That’s an average of 33 per game. At Kennesaw Thursday, they were 7 of 26. … North Florida’s lineup consists of four seniors and a sophomore. … UNA will start a junior, three sophomores and a freshman. … North Florida swept the season series a year ago, winning 96-67 in Jacksonville and 82-73 in Flowers Hall. … Ospreys are the top scoring team in the ASUN at 77.9 points per game. Lions are fourth-highest scoring team at 68.6. … Carter Hendricksen, Ivan Gandia-Rosa and Garrett Sams are among the top seven in scoring in the ASUN. UNA’s Jamari Blackmon is ninth. … UNA’s Manny Littles is fourth in the league in rebounding, while Hendricksen is fifth. … For UNA, this is the second of four straight games against teams picked in the top four in the preseason conference poll. The Lions head to Liberty next. … Among North Florida’s significant losses this season are games at Iowa, Syracuse, Florida State and Dayton.
— Gregg Dewalt
