Samford (2-2) at UNA (1-2)
When: Today, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Flowers Hall
TV/Radio: ESPN+, FM-97.1
Probable starters
Samford: G Brandon Austin (5-5, R-Sr., 16.8 ppg); G Deandre Thomas (6-4, So., 7.5 ppg); F Robert Allen (6-8, So., 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg); F Jalen Dupree (6-8, 10.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg); F Logan Padgett (6-6, Fr., 5.5 rpg).
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 10.3 ppg, 3.3 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr.., 11.7 ppg); F Manny Littles (6-7, So., 7.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 6.7 ppg); G Payton Youngblood (6-5, Jr., 8.7 ppg).
Game notes
Today’s game was originally scheduled for an 11 a.m. tipoff but was moved to 6:30 p.m. … UNA is coming off a 91-65 loss at Indiana, while Samford won its last outing 102-64 over Virginia-Wise. … UNA’s two losses have been against teams in Power Five conferences, while Samford has lost at Belmont and at Morehead State. … Samford features two players from the area. Logan Dye is a Haleyville graduate. The sophomore is averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebound per game. J.P. Robinson is a Deshler grad who is a freshman with the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 3.0 points per game and has played in all four games. … Samford handed UNA a 91-74 loss in last season’s opener in Birmingham in the Lions first Division I game. .. Samford leads the all-time series with UNA 16-13. … Lions have struggled shooting in their first three games, managing 40.9 percent on all field goals and 31.1 percent from 3-point range. … UNA is on the road for its next two games at South Dakota State and Louisiana Tech. … Samford is NO. 149 in the kenpom.com rankings, while UNA is No. 288.
— Gregg Dewalt
