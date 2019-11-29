For the third time this season, the North Alabama men’s basketball team will try to cobble together a two-game winning streak.
It is the first time, though, that the Lions are playing consecutive home games where they are 3-0 this season. Twice the Lions followed home wins with road losses. Coach Tony Pujol’s team will try to change that today in Flowers Hall against Morehead State at 11 a.m.
The Lions (3-4) will try to reach the .500 mark without the services of forward Manny Littles, who was suspended by Pujol after Wednesday’s win over Mississippi Valley for conduct detrimental to the program.
Littles was involved in a double technical foul in the second half against MVSU and was visibly upset as he left the court. He briefly left the bench area before returning later in the game. He did not play after the incident, which began when it appeared a Mississippi Valley State player tried to trip him.
There is no timetable for Littles to return.
“Manny has to understand that he can’t let the game control him,” Pujol said after the Mississippi Valley State game. “I think he let his guard down a little bit. It’s unfortunate for him. He’ll learn those lessons. He’s a sophomore and he has got some stuff he has to figure out. Unfortunately, he is going to have to learn it a different way.”
Sophomore Logan Windeler, who is 6-foot-9, likely will start in the place of Littles, who leads the Lions in rebounding at 7.9 per game. Windeler is coming off the most productive game of his career in which he scored nine points and had four rebounds.
Pujol said everybody has to step up during Littles’ absence to make up for his defense and rebounding.
“People have to step up and do a little bit more,” he said. “If we can get Cam and Logan to not turn the ball over and get me eight points and 11 rebounds, and the other guys do what they do, I think we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
Morehead State (4-3) has lost three in row, all on the road, to Missouri, Butler and William & Mary. The teams have beaten one common opponent – Samford.
“Last three games for them have been rough,” Pujol said. “It’s been a tough one. They are seniors and juniors, though, so we have to bring our ‘A’ game.”
Three Morehead players average in double figures, but Pujol is concerned about 6-9, 250-pound forward L.J. Bryan, who averages 6.9 points per game. Bryan is the type player with size and bulk that has given UNA problems in the past. Louisiana Tech’s Mubarek Muhammad, a 6-7, 220-pound forward, had 18 points and 12 rebounds in an 82-61 win over the Lions on Nov. 22.
“That’s always going to be the beginning issues of a new program,” Pujol said of the matchup problems. “You are always going to be a little undersized unless you go get a fifth-year guy. The closest thing we have right now is Cam (Diggs), who is about 230.”
Pujol was pleased with the Lions’ defense against Mississippi Valley State.
“We were really good against (Lindsey) Hunter. I thought if we neutralized him we’d have a really good chance, and sure enough I thought we did a tremendous job on him,” Pujol said.
After today’s game, the Lions will be on the road for four of the next five games leading up to the start of ASUN play. The only remaining home game is Dec. 8 against Birmingham Southern. Road games are at Troy, UAB, Alabama A&M and Florida State.
