When: Today, 3:30 P.M.
Where: Flowers Hall, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
LIPSCOMB: G Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (6-1, Sr. 9.9 ppg); G Darius Mcghee (So. 9.5 ppg), G Elijah Cuffee (6-4. Jr., 7.9 ppg); G Caleb Homesley (6-6 R-Sr., 12.9 ppg), F Scottie James (6-8, R-Sr., 10.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg)
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 12.7 ppg, 2.4 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.5 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 13.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
--
Game notes
UNA missed a chance to separate itself from the bottom half of the conference with Thursday’s 73-71 loss to Lipscomb. The Lions are in fourth place, but only a half-game ahead of NJIT and one game ahead of Jacksonville, Lipscomb and Florida Gulf Coast, so the final six games are all critical in the race to get a home game in the conference tournament. … Liberty is the defending ASUN tournament champion and is currently ranked sixth in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll. … Liberty won the first meeting 63-52 and brings a three-game winning streak to Flowers Hall. … After winning three in a row, the Lions have lost two straight two-point games. … Liberty has been a good road team this season, winning 11 times away from home. That’s tied with San Diego State and Hofstra for the most road wins in Division I. … The Flames hang their hat on defense, and in 12 games this season they have held opponents to 50 points or less. … UNA’s Manny Littles has taken over the rebounding lead in the ASUN at 10.2 rebounds per game. He has had double-figure rebounding efforts in four straight games, including 14, 15, and 14 in his last three games. … Liberty owns a 3-0 record vs. the Lions. … UNA will host a reunion of former players today and they will be recognized at halftime.
— Gregg Dewalt
