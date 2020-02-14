When: Today, 4 p.m.
Where: Jacksonville, Fla.
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 12.2 ppg, 2.4 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.5 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 8.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 13.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
NORTH FLORIDA: G Ivan Gandia-Rosa (6-1, Sr., 14.3 ppg, 5.9 apg); G JT Escobar (6-2, Sr., 11.1 ppg); G Garrett Sams (6-7, Sr., 15.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg); F Carter Hendricksen (6-7, So., 14.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg); F Wajid Aminu (6-7, Sr., 10.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg).
--
Game notes
UNA is in the midst of its most difficult and frustrating stretch of the season, as the Lions have dropped four straight games and fallen into a tie for fifth place in the ASUN standings. … Today’s game marks the third time in five games the Lions have played a team ahead of it in the standings and it is the last time the Lions will have a chance to beat a team ahead of it in the standings, as only three games remain in the regular season. … UNA is coming off a frustrating loss at Stetson in which the Lions trailed by 16 points in the first half but rallied to take a lead midway through the second half. The Lions went cold down the stretch and Stetson pulled away for a 75-64 win. … UNA’s remaining schedule had home games with Kennesaw State and NJIT and a road game at Florida Gulf Coast. … North Florida is the hottest team in the league with five straight wins to move into first place, a half-game ahead of Liberty. … During the winning streak, the Ospreys have not won by less than nine points. … North Florida is 4-0 against the Lions in their brief series. … UNA’s Manny Littles had a streak of five straight games in double figures for rebounds snapped at Stetson when he managed just seven. … Littles scored 12 points, one off his season high. … North Florida is the most experienced team in the league with four senior starters.
— Gregg Dewalt
