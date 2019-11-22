UNA (2-3) at Louisiana Tech (3-1)
When: Today, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ruston, Louisiana
TV/Radio: FM-97.1
--
The starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 13.8 ppg, 4.4 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr.., 9.8 ppg); F Manny Littles (6-7, So., 7.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 6.0 ppg); G Payton Youngblood (6-5, Jr., 9.0 ppg).
Louisiana Tech: G Kaleb LeDoux (6-4, R-Jr.., 11.88 ppg); G JaColby Pemberton (6-5, R-Jr., 11.5 ppg); G DaQuan Bracey (5-11, So., 11 ppg); F Mubarek Muhammed (6-7, Sr., 8.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg); G Derric Jean (6-2, R-Sr., 7.8 ppg).
--
Game notes
First meeting between Louisiana Tech and North Alabama. … The Bulldogs are the first of two CUSA opponents the Lions face this season. In December, UNA travels to UAB. … Lions are coming off a tough 78-73 loss at South Dakota State on Tuesday. Jamari Blackmon had a career-high 26 points in that game. James Anderson added 16 points for the Lions. … Louisiana Tech is coming off a 76-43 win over Mississippi Valley State. … Louisiana Tech is allowing only 56.5 points per game, which is 23rd nationally. … The Bulldogs allow opponents to shoot 32.6 percent, which is eighth-best nationally. … C.J. Brim is expected back in UNA’s lineup today after sitting out the first half against South Dakota State with a sore neck. .. .He eventually played 12 minutes. … UNA has a Kenpom.com ranking of 274, while Louisiana Tech’s ranking is 91. … Louisiana Tech’s wins are against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wiley and Mississippi Valley State. It’s loss was an 82-72 decision at Creighton. … UNA returns to action next Wednesday at home in Flowers Hall against Mississippi Valley State at 1:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the Lions women’s team.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.