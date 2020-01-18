When: Today, 3:30 P.M.
Where: Flowers Hall, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
FGCU: G Caleb Catto (6-5, So., 11.0 ppg); G Jalen Warren (6-3, Jr., 9.5 ppg, 3.7 apg); C Justus Rainwater (6-8, Jr., 7.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg); G Sam Gagliardi (6-4, Jr., 7.2 ppg); F Tracy Hector (6-5, Sr., 3 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 11.9 ppg, 2.56 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 7.8 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 12.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
Game notes
UNA is facing a hot Florida Gulf Coast team that has won 3 of 4, including back-to-back wins at Stetson and at home against Kennesaw State. … UNA has lost 3 of 4, including Thursday’s home game against Stetson. … It will be a reunion of sorts for UNA’s Mervin James and FGCU’s Jalen Harper, who both played at Pebblebrook High in Georgia. James is a freshman averaging 9.4 points per game, while Warren is a junior who averages 9.5 points and 3.7 assist per game. … UNA’s Christian Agnew is coming off a 24-point effort in the loss to Stetson. He has 44 points in the most recent two games for the Lions. Manny Littles had a season-high 17 rebounds in the Stetson loss. … Florida Gulf Coast beat Kennesaw State 73-51 on Thursday as 11 players scored. Caleb Catto led with 11 points and Zach Scott had 10. … In that win, FGCU raced to a 34-7 halftime lead, holding Kennesaw to 1 of 25 from the field in the first 20 minutes. … UNA plays at Kennesaw on Thursday, while FGCU hosts NJIT on Jan. 25.
— Gregg Dewalt
