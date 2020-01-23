When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: Kennesaw, GA
TV/Radio: FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 11.9 ppg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr.., 8.1 ppg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 12.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg) F Manny Littles (6-7, So., 7.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg);
Kennesaw State: G Jamie Lewis (6-4, R-Fr., 14.1 ppg); G Tyler Hooker (5-10, R-Sr., 13.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg); F Ugo Obineke (6-6, So., 9.3 ppg); F Bryson Lockley (6-8, R-Sr., 7.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg); F Drew Romich (6-9, R-Sr., 3.3 rpg)
Game notes: This is the third meeting between the two teams, with North Alabama sweeping the season series a year ago. … Kennesaw State is seeking its first win in the ASUN conference this season when the Owls welcome the Lions to their home court. … The Owls are led by first-year head coach Amir Abdul-Rahim, who previously coached under Georgia head coach Tom Crean during the 2018-2019 season. … Abdul-Rahim grew up in nearby Marietta and attended Wheeler High School. … UNA is seeking its first set of back-to-back victories in ASUN play after a 70-65 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. … UNA’s Manny Littles is second in the ASUN in rebounding with 9.4 rebounds per game. Little is fourth in the league in shooting percentage at 56.8 percent, while Mervin James is fifth at 53.7. … Kennesaw State guard Jamie Lewis leads the Owls scoring 14.1 points per game, as well as shooting 52 percent from the 3-point line. … UNA continues to be strong defensively, ranking third in the league in both steals (121) and rebounds (486). The Lions average 6.4 steals per game, which is tied for first in the league with FGCU. … Up next, UNA heads to NJIT for a road contest on Jan. 30.
- Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.