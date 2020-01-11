When: Today, 4 P.M.
Where: Allen Arena, Nashville
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 11.9 ppg, 2.75 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.6 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 11.4 ppg).
LIPSCOMB: G KJ Johnson (6-1, Fr., 13.5 ppg); G Greg Jones 6-3, So., 5.8 ppg); G Andrew Fleming (6-5, Sr., 10.0 ppg); G Michael Buckland (6-5, Sr., 10.3 ppg); C Ahsan Asadullah (6-8, So., 15.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg)
--
Game notes
UNA looks to snap a two-game losing streak in ASUN play when it visits Lipscomb, which is coming off an 85-73 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday at home. … Lions will see a familiar coach on the Lipscomb sideline, as longtime UAH coach Lenny Acuff is in his first season at Lipscomb. Acuff is 28-16 in his career against the Lions, but 0-2 in their last two meetings when they were in the Gulf South Conference. … The Bisons swept the season series from UNA a year ago and went on to play for the NIT championship. … UNA is coming off a 63-52 loss at Liberty, a game in which the Lions were within three points with four minutes to play. … Lipscomb is 27-20 all-time vs. UNA. … Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah is second in scoring and third in rebounding in the ASUN at 15.9 ppg and 9.1 rpg. … Asadullah is averaging 26.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 5.5 apg in the past two games. … Lipscomb features a mostly new lineup after four starters from last season’s team graduated and another transferred. Asadullah, Michael Buckland and Andrew Fleming saw action last season against the Lions. … At 71.4 ppg, Lipscomb is one of only two conference teams averaging more than 70 points per game. … UNA averages 67.3 points overall, but only 59.7 in ASUN games. … Lipscomb is allowing 71 points per game, including 68 in ASUN play. The Lions are allowing 69.9 points per game in all games and 67 in conference play.
— Gregg Dewalt
