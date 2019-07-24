CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As newcomers to the Big South Conference, North Alabama wasn’t projected to have many players selected to its preseason all-conference teams.
But the Lions, despite their tradition in Division II, didn’t get much love from league coaches and media in their preseason all-conference team voting. Sophomore wide receiver Jakobi Byrd was the only Lion named to the first team, and quarterback Christian Lopez was named honorable mention.
In comparison, non-scholarship Presbyterian, which is leaving the league after this season, had two players named to the first team and two players named honorable mention.
Two-time defending Big South Conference champion Kennesaw State led the way with seven first-team selections, including preseason defensive player of the year Bryson Armstrong, a redshirt junior linebacker.
Campbell, which beat UNA 30-7 last season, also had seven preseason first-team picks, while Monmouth had five first-team picks, including preseason offensive player of the year Kenji Bahar, a redshirt senior quarterback.
Kennesaw State and Campbell each had two honorable mention picks.
UNA defensive back K.J. Smith noticed the slight. He said he plans to use it as motivation for the season.
“My only (personal) goal is to make all-conference. That’s what I am trying to do,” he said. “I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. Nobody on defense made the preseason all-conference team. I’m going to carry that chip on my shoulder throughout the season. I’m excited to go through a whole season in FCS. I get to showcase my abilities against a full D1 schedule; get to see how my game is.”
UNA coach Chris Willis called the lack of players earning preseason all-conference “disappointing.”
“I thought we would have more on the list and I'm disappointed in that,” he said.
Kennesaw State picked to win Big South
Despite losing 10 of 11 players on offense, Kennesaw State was picked to win the Big South for a third consecutive season by the league’s coaches and media panel.
The Owls received 14 of 20 first-place votes. Monmouth was second with five first-place votes, with Charleston Southern getting the other first-place vote.
Those three teams were picked 1 through 3 in the preseason poll, followed by Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Hampton and Presbyterian.
Because UNA is an associate member and ineligible to win the Big South championship, it was not included in the preseason poll. The Lions will play a full conference schedule, but their games will not be included in the conference standings.
Bohannon aware of UNA tradition
Although UNA might be a stranger to most coaches in the Big South, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is acutely aware of the Lions tradition having spent time on the West Georgia staff in 1994-95 as a graduate assistant.
Bohannon started the Kennesaw State program from scratch and has a 37-12 mark in four years. Included are a pair of 10-win seasons and a quarterfinals appearance in the FCS playoffs last season.
Bohannon said Tuesday he thinks UNA might not have an overly difficult transition period, given its success in Division II.
“I’m very familiar with North Alabama and the history of that program and the championship program they have had,” Bohannon said. “For me, I already know a little bit about them. That era I was (at West Georgia), they were as good as I’ve coached against.”
Bohannon said UNA’s transition is different than what his program faced.
“We were coming from nothing,” he said. “For them, I don’t think the transition will be as great as maybe it was for us a little bit. I think it will be a little smoother for them, truthfully. I don’t know if it will be as drastic as they even think. They’ll move in and do well.”
UNA is coming off a 7-3 season that included FCS wins over Southern Utah, Alabama A&M and Jackson State.
UNA opens the season Aug. 29 at home against Western Illinois.
