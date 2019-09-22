JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's early offensive performance was the difference against North Alabama Saturday night.
The Gamecocks led 23-6 at the half, a hole from which the Lions could not recover.
UNA responded with a touchdown of its own after Jacksonville State marched down the field for a score on its opening drive. However, as the game went on, the Gamecocks defense made it difficult for Christian Lopez and the offense. On the other side, JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper managed an offense that finished with 373 total yards.
In the second half, UNA’s defense tightened up and kept Cooper and the Jacksonville State offense in check. It’s offense started to move the ball more consistently and began to make the game interesting as it started to drive again at the start of the fourth quarter.
Lopez started to connect with receivers like redshirt sophomore Jakobi Byrd, who had eight catches for 85 yards by the 12-minute mark of the fourth quarter and Andre Little caught his first career touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Lopez.
--
Costly turnover
One of the biggest plays of the game for UNA was one that it probably wants back. Right before halftime, Lopez and the offense drove down the field deep into JSU territory.
A pass from Lopez was intercepted by Gamecocks defensive back Traco Williams, which spoiled the Lions chance to get a momentum swing with points before halftime.
Outside of that, UNA took care of the ball well throughout the game. It just so happened that the one turnover it had proved to be the most costly.
--
Not so special teams
A week after UNA’s best performance was with Joe Gurley and the special teams unit, Saturday night against Jacksonville State, the Lions struggled in that area.
Gurley missed two extra points through three quarters. Defensive back and kick returner K.J. Smith muffed a kickoff that resulted in three more points for the Gamecocks.
The Lions also punted five times through three quarters and Gurley only pinned JSU inside its own 20-yard line once.
--
Defense shows resolve in second half
In the first half, JSU moved the ball efficiently with Cooper at the helm, as the quarterback was 14 for 21 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
But in the second half, the UNA defense played much better, especially in getting pressure on Cooper as the Lions sacked him three times.
Linebacker Will Evans, cornerback Will Singleton and cornerback Jordan Robinson each recorded a sack. UNA held the Gamecocks scoreless in the third quarter. The Lions recorded its first stop defensively on the opposing team’s opening drive of the second half so far this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.