The 13-11 first half score didn’t reflect it, but North Alabama struggled to find its footing on offense early in Saturday night's loss to Charleston Southern.
The Lions’ sole first-half touchdown was on a 62-yard interception by Jalen Dread off a tipped pass from Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers. UNA’s drives then resulted in an interception, three straight punts and a missed field goal to end the half.
The struggles continued in the third quarter, as Lopez was sacked on the first possession that put the Lions back.
Defensively, although UNA had the takeaway and the touchdown, the Lions had trouble slowing down the Buccaneers offense. Running back Jamari Dunbar had 123 yards and quarterback Jack Chambers had 68 yards on the ground, 126 through the air, a touchdown pass and an interception.
After another field goal from CSU, receiver Andre Little returned the ensuing kickoff 64 yards, setting up the Lions deep in CSU territory. From there, it took only four players for UNA to get its first offensive touchdown of the game on a four-yard run from Terence Humphrey Jr.
No running room
UNA only mustered 25 rushing yards in the first half and allowed Charleston Southern to gain 109 on the ground.
Humphrey broke a few decent runs on the first drive, but he and the rest of the running backs struggled to find holes and were stoned at the line the rest of the half.
Through three quarters, UNA had only 30 rushing yards and finished with 59, as the Buccaneers defensive line won the battle at the line of scrimmage.
Injuries bite defense
Two key defensive players went out with injuries in the first half.
Safety D’Andre Hart limped off the field with a knee injury and defensive end Charlie Ryan exited the game and had a sling on his right arm.
With Hart, the team's leading tackler this season, the defense struggled to keep the Buccaneers running game in check. Charleston Southern finished with 271 rushing yards and averaged 4.7 yards per rush.
Good, bad on special teams
The special teams unit cost UNA points and also helped it get a few as well.
Joe Gurley went 1-for-2 on field goals, connecting on a 30-yard kick but missing a 31-yard try right before halftime.
However, the special teams helped the Lions get its first offensive touchdown. Andre Little’s 64-yard kickoff return proved to be what the Lions needed to get back in the game, as Cortez Hall caught a wide receiver screen for 15 yards which led to a 4-yard score by Humphrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.