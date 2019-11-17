BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — It was the second week in a row in which the North Alabama put points up in a hurry in the closing minutes of a quarter.
After an extremely quiet first quarter, Lopez and the UNA offense turned it on late in the second quarter and were rolling the rest of the game.
Just like last week against Monmouth, the Lions scored quickly in a small amount of time. The difference this week was the time, as Lopez and company got the ball moving with under two minutes to go in the first half rather than at the end of the game.
UNA’s 14 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter Saturday allowed the Lions to creep back in the game after falling behind 20-0.
The areas where the Lions struggled most throughout the season and early in the game, specifically with penalties and third down offense, were cleaned up in the second half.
It added a jump in the Lions' step, as they rode that momentum into the second half to win on the arm of Christian Lopez and the speed of the UNA receivers.
Lopez finished with 446 yards through the air and four touchdowns. Andre Little had nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown, and Dexter Boykin had nine catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a banner day for the passing offense, marking another career-high in yards for Lopez and the first time since 2015 UNA has had two 100-yard receivers in a game.
“It’s nice to know we’re a young group that doesn’t give up,” Little said. “We fight every game and make every game close.”
--
3rd, 4th down key for Lions
Third-down success was a point of emphasis for the Lions and head coach Chris Willis all season and it was a major key in Saturday’s win.
This time, however, at least on offense, it was part of the reason why UNA won. The Lions converted 7 of 13 third downs and were 2 for 2 on fourth down.
Defensively the Runnin’ Bulldogs had success, converting 7 of 16 third downs. But when they gambled, they struggled, converting only 1 of 3 on fourth down.
Even in the struggles early, the Lions began to tighten up in the second half to get off on the field third down to preserve the lead they early gained early in the fourth quarter.
--
Penalties provide early setbacks
Another point of emphasis this season has been the number of penalties, where the Lions had been better in recent weeks.
On Saturday, however, the Lions racked up 12 penalties for 95 yards and couldn’t get much of anything going offensively.
It put the Lions in a hole, one that it would eventually escape. Willis said he was baffled by how his team started the game, falling behind 20-0.
It makes the comeback all the more impressive given all the Lions overcame to get the victory.
“We got that addressed, but what a good young football team (Gardner-Webb) is. This is going to be a battle moving forward,” Willis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.