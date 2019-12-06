It wasn’t the best start for North Alabama, but the Lions took about half of a quarter to get rolling en route to a 120-38 win over Oakwood to win their third game in a row.
Ivy Wallen did not dress due to a hamstring injury but is expected to be fine, head coach Missy Tiber said. With her out, the Lions still scored in bunches, with five players in double figures. Emma Wallen led with 26 points, shooting 7 for 10 from behind the 3-point line. Olivia Noah finished with 18, Brittany Panetti had 11 and Ansley Eubank had 11 and six rebounds.
“I really wanted to get everybody minutes tonight, just get everybody a little bit of confidence,” Tiber said. “We’re very talented, and it’s just nice when the younger kids can get in there and play. They deserve it, they practice just as hard as everybody else."
The play at the beginning could be described as uncharacteristic of the UNA team — mirroring the performance from the 79-63 loss to Samford on Nov. 27 . But this time, however, the Lions got it together offensively after a media timeout with 4:04 left in the first quarter.
UNA embarked on a 26-2 run and the lead was never in question since, as the Lions finished with over 100 points for the second time this season.
It helped that the shots were falling for UNA, as the Lions hit 16 3-pointers, one shy of tying the school record.
Tiber said she challenged her team at halftime in the locker room, focusing on the importance of working on the little things that will be important as the Lions play stiffer competition. Her team responded, especially defensively, in the second half. UNA forced Oakwood into 39 turnovers, allowing the Lions to run the fast-break and get quick points.
“That’s how we play,” Emma Wallen said. “If we’re not forcing turnovers, we’re not playing our game.”
Emma Wallen said she was impressed with the job Jaila Roberts did, filling in for Ivy Wallen at point guard. Roberts finished with eight points and dished out six of UNA’s 27 assists.
“She was a little nervous for it, but overall I think she did really well,” Wallen said. “That is big shoes to fill, she had enormous pressure.”
After winning two games in Denver, Colorado, the Lions were motivated to return to Flowers Hall and defend their home court after the previous home loss to Samford.
Even with a blowout win, Emma Wallen still isn’t completely satisfied.
“We still have a lot to prove in this gym,” Wallen said. “No one gives a crap what we did up there, its all what you do in this gym.”
The Lions have 12 days before their next game at Alabama State on Dec. 17. Tiber said it’ll be good for the team to recover from various injuries, including Ivy Wallen’s as well as Kenysha Coulson as she continues to work through the knee injury she suffered against Tennessee State on Nov. 18.
However, Tiber, Emma Wallen and the rest of the UNA team are also focused on getting extra practice reps.
“It’ll be nice to have that break and get our feet under us,” Tiber said.
