As North Alabama heads to Montana on Saturday, it’s offense isn’t looking to change much in approach, but rather maintain consistency against a well-coached Grizzlies defense.
The Lions coaching staff was pleased with the production on offense in the 26-17 win over Western Illinois on Aug. 29, but recognized there were areas of improvement before the team takes on Montana.
While the Grizzlies’ offense put up 510 yards of total offense in a 31-17 win over South Dakota, the defense played a major role as well, stopping the Coyotes on the goal line twice, holding them to just 2 for 10 on third down conversions and giving up only 246 passing yards.
“They’re super active, they play together (and) they’re tough,” wide receivers coach Austin Tucker said. “It’s obviously a program that’s been super successful over the years … they’re going to do what they do.”
Third down conversions were tough to come by for UNA against Western Illinois, only converting 4 of 16 attempts. Tucker explained the key in finding ways to maintain drives and alleviate those issues is to create opportunities to make plays.
Senior quarterback Christian Lopez said it’s important to gain a couple yards on each play to make third down manageable.
“The biggest thing for us is staying on track,” Lopez said. “If we fall behind the chains, that’s where they win, that’s where they’ll try to light you up or show a different defense and catch you off guard.”
Lopez and running back Terence Humphrey Jr. echoed Tucker’s evaluation of the defense, but Humphrey singled out a player that caught his eye when he watched the film.
Grizzlies redshirt senior linebacker Dante Olson was the only FCS player to be named to the 2019 Butkus Award Watch List after recording 151 tackles in 2018. Humphrey noticed that Olson and the rest of the Montana defense tend to swarm to the football when one player makes contact.
But with solid preparation and execution throughout the week in practice, Humphrey remains confident in the matchup, specifically in the Lions’ ability to stretch the field.
“I don’t think they can run with us, we’re going to stretch it laterally and vertically, because we’re faster, we’re more athletic,” Humphrey Jr. said.
Humphrey also mentioned how it’s important to not let the Montana crowd affect the offense. At Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana, the capacity is 25,217, and fans will likely be eager to catch their team in action in the first home game of the season.
However, on the field, UNA certainly isn’t inventing a new playbook or rolling out different personnel to prepare for Montana. Tucker said any changes in play calling will be dependent on how the game goes, but for the most part, it'll be the same, with hopes of better execution.
“We want to be super efficient in what we do (and) we want to take what the defense gives us at all times,” Tucker said. “(But) at the end of the day, we’re going to be who we are, we’re not going to change.”
