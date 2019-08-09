UNA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Schedule features
2 Power 5 games
FLORENCE — North Alabama's women’s basketball schedule features 12 home games, two neutral-site venues and road games against a pair of Power 5 opponents.
“We are extremely excited for the season,” UNA coach Missy Tiber said. “The schedule we put together will be competitive and should prepare us well for ASUN play.”
The Lions will open the season at home on Nov. 7, against the University of Virginia-Lynchburg. The following Saturday, UNA will host Mississippi Valley State.
UNA will then play its first-ever Big 10 opponent on Nov. 14, when the Lions take on Iowa on the road.
“It’s always exciting to open up in Flowers Hall,” Tiber said. “We will also have a big test early in November visiting Big 10 power University of Iowa. We will also play at Iowa State in December. Both of these programs are perennial powers in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.”
The showdown against the Cyclones is scheduled for Dec. 30 in Ames, Iowa. It will also feature UNA’s first Big 12 opponent.
Before opening ASUN Conference play, the Lions will play two-game tournaments at the University of Denver Classic (Nov. 29-30) and the Georgia State Classic (Dec. 21-22). The Lions also have four games against in-state teams this year.
North Alabama will open its 16-game ASUN home-and-home slate at home on Jan. 4, against North Florida at 1 p.m..
— Staff report
