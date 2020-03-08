ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia State spotted North Alabama a 2-0 lead before roaring back with nine runs to grab a 9-4 win in college baseball Saturday.
Georgia State (7-6) took the series, which concludes today, from the Lions (3-11).
UNA was held to seven hits and left seven runners on base. The Lions got two runs in the second inning before GSU scored four in the fourth and five in the fifth for a 9-2 lead. UNA came back with two more runs in the sixth.
In the top of the second inning, UNA’s Luke Harper reached on a fielder’s choice, Colt Chrestman singled and Landon Langston walked to load the bases. Gerardo Miranda singled in Harper and Chrestman scored on a throwing error to give UNA a 2-0 lead.
After Georgia State went up 9-2, UNA scored two runs in the sixth as Harper doubled and scored on a Chrestman single. Chrestman then scored on a Drew Hudson double.
Chrestman was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Jacob Laws (0-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
--
Beach VB wins two
CONWAY, Ark. — Two wins on the final day of the UCA Beach Bear Classic evened North Alabama’s beach volleyball team’s record at 5-5 Satruday. The Lions knocked off Hendrix 5-0 before wrapping up play at the even with a 4-1 win over Park University.
UNA lost to Austin Peay and host Central Arkansas Friday.
North Alabama opened play on Saturday with the team’s second 5-0 victory over Hendrix this season. Following a default victory at No. 5, the Lions won four straight two-set matches.
In the match against Park, the two teams split the first two matches at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots. UNA clinched the overall victory with three straight wins at the top three spots.
