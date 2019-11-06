Coming off a trip to the conference finals the season before, the North Alabama soccer team battled through a injury-riddled 2019 campaign led by a strong senior class.
The Lions finished 6-11 and 2-6 in conference in a season where they lost freshman midfielder Katherine Laroche and senior goalkeeper Savannah Stewart to season-ending injuries.
It was up to seniors like fifth-year Kate Webster, who filled in for Stewart, senior midfielder Shelby Wall, who led the team in goals scored and Haley Yarber, another senior midfielder, to battle through various tough conference games in year two of the transition to NCAA Division I.
“Our senior class has been fantastic,” head coach Chris Walker said. “They are essentially six Division II athletes (and) they didn’t think they were going to be Division I. Obviously the (end) result was a bit of a kick in the teeth, but just to know what that (group) has done for the program and where they’ve left it, it was really good.”
The six seniors were honored before the last game of the season on Oct. 27 against Lipscomb. Yarber said it was hard for her to realize it was her night to be honored after all the previous senior nights for her other teammates in the seasons prior.
Afterwards, Wall was able to reflect on her four seasons with the program.
“I’m just glad to even have been here,” Wall said. "To meet some of the girls on the team, I know that I’ll stay in touch with the girls for forever basically.”
Wall finished the 2019 season as the leading scorer in the ASUN conference with 15 goals and 32 points. She said she’s made a goal each season while at UNA to increase upon her numbers each year.
“Whether we made it into the postseason or not, it’s just a good way to end the season, I guess,” Wall said. “I can still stay I did my part to contribute to the team and benefit the team in some way.”
Walker said that coming into this season, the staff expected her to go score goals. A lot of the offensive attack is focused around her, giving her opportunities.
But what stood out to Walker about her, was the consistency. Walls scored 15 goals in 11 different games, scoring against both conference teams and non-conference teams.
“Shelby has developed into a stronger and better player every year,” Walker said. “Some of her goals were absolutely unbelievable, she was fantastic and she’s worked hard to get where she’s at as well.”
Yarber is a roommate with Wall and said it was nice to have someone to adjust to not being able to play soccer anymore as both their careers ended. She said she wishes that the team collectively couldn’t gone father, to help her break even more records on the field.
“It has been an absolute pleasure watching Shelby grow,” Yarber said. “(She) was able to turn into being our leading scorer and the person we relied on most on the team.”
Wall will graduate next December, but both she and Yarber will be around the area, helping coach Florence High School girl’s soccer with Walker’s wife, Tiffany, the head coach of the Falcons.
Yarber said she’s dabbled a bit in coaching, working with recreation teams at the Florence Sports Complex and one-on-one training, but she’s excited about the opportunity to coach and work with high school girls. For Wall, it’ll be a new step for her as she finishes school.
“It’ll be nice, I’ll still hear about them everyday,” Walker said.
Both Yarber and Walker recognized that not every season during the transition will be like the one in 2018, reaching the ASUN conference finals before losing to Lipscomb. Both Wall and Yarber said those two weeks were some of their best memories from the four years at UNA.
Walker called this season part of the learning phase and that the injuries played a factor, causing the Lions to lack some depth that made the difference in close games. The good news is, that the injured players were able to red shirt, to allow them to return next season.
Still, however, he was encouraged by how his team fought and is looking toward the future.
“Within our program, we knew how well we did this year, but we also know how good the conference was,” Walker said. “That’s something we’ll learn from, we’ve already started working on that (to) go from there.”
