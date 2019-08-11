FLORENCE - After a week of preseason practice, North Alabama and Tennessee-Martin played to a 1-all tie tie in an exhibition match at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex Sunday.
After a scoreless first half, North Alabama got on the board in the 69th minute (68:39) when Shelby Wall drove the right side, then crossed the goal keeper back to the left for the first score.
The Lions held the 1-0 lead until the 86th minute when UTM's Jill Hildreth scored unassisted. Her goal came at the 85:04 mark.
UTM outshot UNA 12-8 and UNA goalkeeper Savannah Stewart recorded four saves for the Lions.
North Alabama will play a second exhibition match at Troy on Aug. 18 before opening its season at Ole Miss on Aug. 22.
