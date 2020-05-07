Ashley Cozart’s coaching tree quietly has been blooming in bunches.
The number of proteges North Alabama’s softball coach now has in coaching totals eight, and no doubt there will be more along the way. Seven played on the 2016 Division II national championship team and are in the early stages of their own coaching journey.
“I think it is awesome they are following me,” Cozart said. “I remember playing sports and I had all different types of coaches — some you love, some you learned from and some you didn’t love — but they all taught me something. The way they made me feel about myself is one of the biggest reasons I try to make these girls feel good about themselves and make them want to coach and have that impact on other people’s lives.”
Cozart has been a head coach for 12 seasons, including the last seven at UNA, with an overall record of 447-138. With the Lions, she has compiled a 265-93 record in seven seasons. While competing in Division II, the Lions made five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances under Cozart. The Lions just completed their second season in Division I.
Players she nurtured at UNA agree that while Cozart isn’t the sole reason they became coaches, she definitely influenced them on their career choice.
“Ashley has had a huge impact on a lot of people when it came to coaching softball,” said former UNA outfielder Bailey Nelson, who just completed her second season as Deshler’s head coach. “She made softball fun. One thing that makes her special, in my mind, is I feel that sometimes coaches lose touch with players. They don’t communicate as much with them after they leave. Our relationship is more than softball. She wants to see everyone have success off the field. Just because you aren’t playing for her anymore doesn’t mean that you are not somebody very special to her.”
Carmen Whitfield, who just wrapped up her third season as Shoals Christian’s softball coach, agrees that Cozart’s style and personality are key traits in helping players extend their love of the sport after they finish playing.
“Coaches have the ability to ruin the sport for you,” she said. “I played for some coaches that made softball not fun, but then I got to UNA and it was literally the most fun I have ever had playing a sport that I loved. That’s all due to Cozart and the way that she coached the game and the way she treated us.”
Brooklynn Clark, national player of the year in 2016, got an up-close and personal education on Cozart’s popular coaching style as a player and then as a graduate assistant for two seasons.
“I got to experience how she treats each player individually,” said Clark, who just completed her first year as head softball coach at Tharptown. “I learned most of it from her because she is such a loving and caring coach. That’s the kind of coach I want to be. Coaches love their players, but she takes it to another level.”
Cozart said she didn’t arrive at her coaching style by accident. Instead, she’s a product of her upbringing. She said her parents were "laid back."
“I didn’t want to disappoint them because they were so good to me and we had such a good relationship,” Cozart said. “That’s what I want for my kids — that they want to do good in school and not be late for practice and things like that. I like to give the players options; let them make their own decisions and let them make their own mistakes. College is a time when you have to grow up. You have to experience things.”
Not surprisingly, her players-turned-coaches say they have adopted a similar philosophy.
“I try to treat every one of my players the way I would want to be treated and the way she treated me,” Clark said. “If you treat your players well and build chemistry, then the talent and everything else will follow.”
Nelson said the way Cozart treats her players contributes to Cozart’s success.
“Her willingness to develop a relationship with every player and the way she treats you the same on and off the field is part of what makes her a good coach,” Nelson said. “She doesn’t put on a different face when she is away from the field and she keeps the same face when she is on the field.”
Cozart remains just a phone call, text or email away from dispensing coaching or life advice to her players.
“I know that she will get back to me almost instantly,” Whitfield said. “I’m very thankful for that because not a lot of coaches have that luxury, to have their coach be so close and so genuine to them.”
Nelson recalls visiting Cozart at her house the day before she was to meet with her Deshler team for the first time. She wanted some advice on what the best approach would be.
“She just said you have to be yourself, but you have to know what you are looking forward to. What are you trying to do?” Nelson said. “I told her I wanted to change the culture at Deshler and I knew it wouldn’t happen over just one or two years.”
Nelson said Cozart’s advice was to be patient.
“She told me that it changes every single day,” Nelson said. “It’s not going to change dramatically over a year, but it is slowly going to change every day if you change the way the players are working, their workouts and attitudes. I still call her.”
Cozart said she is happy her coaching tree has blossomed.
“It excites me as to how these girls are doing and they are going to be a lot better coach than me,” she said. “I’m happy to have had a small hand in it. My best friends are them. I always want to be there for them and listen to their situations because I have been there, done that. I know how alone it is all the time.”
Said Whitfield: “It’s crazy how we all love the game so much and continue to do it. You put so much time into coaching at any level. That’s part of the influence she has on us.”
