FLORENCE — Harley Stokes went 5 for 5 with four runs scored and five runs batted in, while four Lion pitchers combined on a pair of shutouts as the North Alabama softball team opened its 2020 season with two run-rule wins in the UNA Invitational Saturday.
The Lions beat Tennessee State 8-0 and followed with a 9-0 win over Alcorn State.
Alcorn State won the day’s other game, 5-2 over Tennessee State at the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Complex.
Megan Garst pitched four scoreless innings in the opener, allowing just one infield hit, while striking out six to get her first win. The Lions backed her with two four-run innings to end the game in the fifth.
A four-run rally in the second inning came on five hits, with two RBIs from Danielle de Rutter and RBI singles from Lexie Harper and Meleah Hargett.
UNA added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth on four hits. Veronica Westfall had an RBI double, Stokes drove in two runs with a double and the final run scored on a Taylor Brown RBI single.
Michelle Moore pitched the fifth inning to close it out.
UNA had 11 hits in the game.
In the nightcap, a two-run home run by Stokes in the bottom of the first inning set the tone for the Lions, who added a single run in the second inning and six in the fourth.
Stokes singled in Hargett in the third and Katie Eakes and McKenna Ray drove in two runs each in the sixth.
Sidney Revels (1-0) got the win, allowing no hits and striking out six over four innings.
Jensen Strickland pitched a scoreless fifth inning but allowed an infield single and a walk.
The UNA Invitational continues today at 11 a.m., with Tennessee State and Alcorn State playing.
UNA plays Alcorn State at 1 and Tennessee State at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.