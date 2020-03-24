Hannah Shollenberger sat in the UNA softball team’s dugout last Wednesday afternoon, three days before the Lions should have been hosting Jacksonville for the start of conference play.
Along a side wall, five helmets on the top shelf collected dust. A bag half full of sunflower seeds lay open on a lower shelf. Four blue plastic Powerade cups were stacked upside down.
Five days earlier — March 13 — the ASUN had canceled sports through the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, throwing into question if and how seniors playing spring sports would compete at the college level again.
“I feel like God always has a plan,” Shollenberger said. “It might suck right now, or it’s not the best. It came all of a sudden, and I don’t think anybody saw it coming, just canceling the season. It really just hit us all of a sudden, which I think is crazy. It’s sad to think about now.”
The NCAA suggested soon after spring sports championships were canceled that it was open to “eligibility relief” for current seniors, and Shollenberger plans to return as a player.
But in addition to details that must be worked out with UNA, the ASUN and the NCAA, Shollenberger must also consider her health.
The Florence High grad has had two surgeries on her right shoulder in college, triggering her move from first base to designated player so she doesn't have to throw.
“It really depends on my shoulder,” she said. “That’s been the biggest thing. Can my body go through this another year? The weights, training, that full year. I just hit, but it’s my top hand, my push through arm. Sometimes I can’t really get it that far and it just gets weak.”
“I’m hoping and praying that it will keep up one more year.”
Shollenberger said pitcher Megan Garst, outfielder Madison Daniel and shortstop Danielle de Ruiter have also said they plan to return next year as players.
If all four do, that would give UNA an extra year with the 2019 ASUN pitcher of the year (Garst) and three solid hitters to go with a strong group of younger players who were due to return anyway.
“I don’t know what the other (ASUN teams’) seniors are doing, so I feel more advantage if we do have these star players come back,” Shollenberger said.
When she found out the Women’s College World Series was canceled, Shollenberger was on her way back from Birmingham after getting an injection for her shoulder. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she had done a lot to get herself ready to play.
“I told Cozart I was ready for conference,” she said, referring to head coach Ashley Cozart.
But the next day, the ASUN announced the season was over.
“(My parents) were very hurt and upset the way my senior year ended. Actually my dad didn’t get to watch my last game,” Shollenberger said. “So, I just feel like me being able to play that extra year and having my parents there on my senior night, just watching every night, I know they’ll love it and want to be there even more.”
Each Lions player will have to consider her academic and career plans and figure out what to do.
Shollenberger was already set to start working toward her Masters degree. She had originally planned to help out as part of the coaching staff, so she would have been around the team anyway, but she’ll give playing another go. Seniors with an internship coming up or possible job opportunity have a lot to consider.
“Like Cozart said, there comes a time and place where your career, your future, is way more important than softball because you’re not going to play softball for the rest of your life,” Shollenberger said.
Softball has been a strength of the UNA athletic program for several years. At 16-7 when this season ended, the 2020 softball team appeared headed for another strong run.
Perhaps after an extra year of waiting, Shollenberger and fellow seniors who choose to return can complete their careers properly.
“Like I said, I feel like everything happens for a reason,” Shollenberger said.
