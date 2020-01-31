HUNTSVILLE – After sweeping doubles play, the University of North Alabama women’s tennis team won 4 of 6 singles matches to post a 5-2 victory over Tennessee State Thursday afternoon at the Athletic Club of Alabama.
It was the first win of the season for the Lions (1-4).
The Lions took the early lead with a 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles, and clinched with a 6-2 win at the top spot. A 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles completed the sweep.
In singles play, North Alabama extended its lead to 3-0 when Payton Andrews won at No. 1 and Elise Sickle won at No. 5 by identical 6-0, 6-2 scores.
After Tennessee State extended the match with a victory at No. 6, Kalais Going clinched the match for the Lions with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles.
Megan Humphreys finished up the scoring for North Alabama by rallying to win at the No. 4 spot. After dropping the opening set 7-5, she rebounded to post 6-2 and 6-0 victories. The Tigers won the final point with another three-set match at No. 2.
“It is great to get that first win,” coach Brice Bishop said. "Today was a total team effort. We thought the doubles point would be important to get the early momentum. Megan and Lee-Taylor (Bishop) got us going quick (at No. 3) and Elise and Payton clinched it. We rode that momentum into early leads in singles, then overcame some late adversity. Kalais really played tough down the stretch to clinch it for us.”
UNA plays at Ole Miss on Feb. 8.
