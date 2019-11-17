3 things, grades
1. Big days for Lopez, receivers: Andre Little had a career day with nine catches, 183 yards and a touchdown and Dexter Boykin also came up big with nine catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time North Alabama had two 100-yard receivers in a game since 2015.
Christian Lopez also had a big day after setting his career-high in passing yards last week with 383. Against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Lopez finished 28 for 44 with 446 yards and four touchdowns.
2. Defense has trouble slow Runnin’ Bulldogs: The Lions allowed the Runnin’ Bulldogs to live up to their name, literally, as Gardner-Webb racked up yards on the ground, led by Jayln Caigle, who finished with 85 yards.
They also had success in the air, as quarterback Kalen Whitlow had a big day, throwing for 288 yards and four touchdowns.
The player who had the biggest day for Gardner-Webb, however, was Izaiah Gathings, who finished with 12 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Triple-sack day for Owensby: Brady Owensby had likely one of his best games in the last game of the season, with six tackles and three sacks.
The sacks came at big times, as well. Owensby helped stall Gardner-Webb drives and had a key sack on the Runnin’ Bulldogs last drive that ended in an interception.
He was also part of the group who made a big play by keeping the Runnin’ Bulldogs out of the end zone on a stop on fourth down at the Lions’ one-yard line. As a whole, the defense only gave up seven points in the second half.
--
Grades
Rushing offense: C — With the early deficit, UNA had to start passing the ball often and didn’t run much. Jaxton Carson was the bright spot, however, finishing with 25 rushing yards and a touchdown,
Passing offense: A — Lopez got the passing game going late in the second quarter and kept it going in the second half, finishing with 446 yards and four touchdowns. Andre Little and Dexter Boykins was a major catalysts, each going over 100 yards.
Rushing defense: B — UNA had trouble slowing down Gardner-Webb’s Jayln Caigle, especially in the first half. He finished with 82 yards but the Runnin’ Bulldogs only finished with 90 yards. The Lions’ defense stepped up in the second half.
Passing defense: C — The connection of quarterback Kalen Whitlow and receiver Izaiah Gathings was a big one in the first half, accounting for two of the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ three touchdowns before the break. It continued to be so in the second. Gathings finished with 12 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Whitlow threw four scores.
Special teams: C — It was rather windy in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, on Saturday and UNA’s Joe Gurley had a rare miss on a field goal from 28 yards away. He also couldn’t get much distance in the punting game, averaging 25.5 yards on two punts.
Coaching: A — A huge win for head coach Chris Willis, who managed the game well late. The play calling on offense improved as the game went on and the defensive players were put in situations down the stretch to make stops, a part of great second-half adjustments.
Overall: A — A huge win for a program in year two of a transition from NCAA Division II to Division I. It wasn’t perfect and there were areas the Lions struggled, but the late-game push, the scoring before halftime and the great passing game puts this grade near the top.
