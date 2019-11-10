1. Third-down woes: Third down was a problem for UNA both on offense and defense.
The Lions were 2 for 11 on offense, struggling to convert when it needed to. Defensively, the Lions allowed Monmouth to go 11 for 16 on third down.
A lot of the third-down success for Monmouth came with Kenji Bahar to Terrance Greene. Greene finished with nine catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.
2. Bahar has big day against UNA secondary: Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar had a career day against the UNA defense, recording the eighth 300-yard passing games in his career, and setting a new Monmouth record with 61 TDs in his career.
Bahar did a lot of his work in the third quarter, with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Parham and a 21-yard scoring pass to Lonnie Moore.
Bahar finished 27 for 36 for 319 yards and
3. Star wideouts live up to their names: Redshirt sophomore wide receivers Cortez Hall, Jakobi Byrd, Dexter Boykin and Andre Little have made big plays all season, and a few of them showed up big on Saturday.
Hall had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, Byrd had five catches for 117 yards, with a few really big plays during the run in the final minute of the game.
Boykin also was big down the stretch, with a touchdown and a two-point conversion late in the game, along with three catches for 52 yards.
Grades
Rushing offense: D — Another tough day on the ground for UNA with only 55 yards. Ja’Won Howell and Jaxton Carson had nice days with 30 and 31 yards rushing respectively, but outside of that, there wasn’t much production.
Rushing defense: C — The Lions did well against the run early but Monmouth got rolling late in the game, as Pete Guerriero finished with 93 yards to round out the Hawks’ 151 total yards on the ground.
Passing offense: B — Receivers made plays, as Cortez Hall finished with 80 yards, Dexter Boykin grabbed a touchdown and tight end Corson Swan had a couple chunk plays to move the ball. But the offensive line had trouble keeping Lopez clean in the pocket, as he was sacked five times. Lopez also struggled keeping a hold of the ball, fumbling three times, with two of those coming inside Monmouth’s 25-yard line.
Passing defense: C — The Lions defensive backs held Bahar in check — in the first half. The fifth-year quarterback for the Hawks showed why he’s one of the best players in the conference for the majority of the second half.
Special teams: B — Joe Gurley hit a 25-yard field goal and was perfect on extra points. Other than that, it was a pretty quiet day for the Lions in this area.
Overall: B — A tough day against a top-20 team, but the Lions kept fighting late in the game and head coach Chris Willis and staff encouraged it. The closing minute pushes this performance up above average.
— Michael Hebert
Game summary
Monmouth (NJ) 49, N. Alabama 38
N. Alabama;0;7;10;21;—;38
Monmouth (NJ);7;7;21;14;—;49
First Quarter
MONM—Greene Jr. 27 pass from Bahar (Mosquera kick), 2:16.
Second Quarter
UNA—Hall 2 pass from Lopez (Gurley kick), 11:25.
MONM—Moore IV 15 pass from Bahar (Mosquera kick), 7:09.
Third Quarter
MONM—Jones 3 run (Mosquera kick), 10:51.
UNA—FG Gurley 25, 7:23.
MONM—Parham 61 pass from Bahar (Mosquera kick), 6:23.
MONM—Moore IV 21 pass from Bahar (Mosquera kick), 3:08.
UNA—Boykin 11 pass from Lopez (Gurley kick), 0:52.
Fourth Quarter
UNA—Carson 40 pass from Lopez (Gurley kick), 13:51.
MONM—Parham 8 pass from Bahar (Mosquera kick), 9:28.
MONM—Jones 2 run (Mosquera kick), 0:53.
UNA—Lopez 5 run (Boykin pass from Lopez), 0:19.
UNA—Lopez 7 pass from Little, 0:00.
;UNA;MONM
First downs;18;22
Rushes-yards;28-55;35-151
Passing;390;319
Comp-Att-Int;25-38-0;27-36-1
Return Yards;98;37
Punts-Avg.;4-39.8;4-27.0
Fumbles-Lost;4-3;0-0
Penalty-Yards;7-69;5-36
Time of Possession;26:58;33:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—N. Alabama, J. Howell 2-30, T. Humphrey 5-18, J. Carson 9-11, C. Lopez 12-(minus 4). Monmouth (NJ), P. Guerriero 20-92, D. Jones 10-35, K. Bahar 5-24.
PASSING—N. Alabama, C. Lopez 24-36-0-383, A. Little 1-1-0-7, J. Byrd 0-1-0-0. Monmouth (NJ), K. Bahar 27-36-1-319.
RECEIVING—N. Alabama, J. Byrd 5-117, C. Hall 7-80, J. Carson 2-54, C. Swan 2-53, D. Boykin 3-52, J. Howell 1-11, A. Little 3-10, C. Lopez 1-7, T. Humphrey 1-6. Monmouth (NJ), T. Greene Jr. 9-125, Q. Parham 3-76, L. Moore IV 5-61, Z. Tredway 3-27, P. Guerriero 5-15, S. Clark 2-15.
