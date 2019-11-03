1. Two quarterbacks: The headline is that Lopez led the team on a game-winning drive, but Blake Dever played the majority of the game.
Dever finished 11 for 19 for 143 yards, but he was sacked four times. Lopez was 2 for 5 for 50 yards and rushed three times for 24 and a touchdown.
For the majority of the game, the offense wasn’t working with either player behind center, but Lopez made the plays late to help win the game.
“We didn’t know how were going to do it,” head coach Chris Willis said of playing the two quarterbacks. “We knew we were going to put (Lopez) in today. If he can throw and complete the balls, it’s his job. I thought he answered the call today.”
2. Run game woes: UNA won and there were a wealth of positives to pull from in the game, but if there was a negative, it’s the continued struggles in defending the run.
The Lions gave up 269 yards rushing a week after giving up 490 to Kennesaw State. Campbell’s quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, did a lot of damage, finishing with 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.
It wasn’t the big plays given up, but rather the consistent short runs that allowed the Camels to keep drives alive, as they were 3 for 4 on fourth-down conversions.
3. A good day for defending the pass: Campbell did, however, have trouble moving the ball through the air.
The Camels had only 88 passing yards and defensive end Wallace Cowins was the leading tackler on the edge with nine and a tackle for loss. Fellow defensive end Devonte Toles also had a big game, with eight tackles, a sack and a 1-½ tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
“Those two defensive ends we’ve got, have played D-1 ball, so they’re good players,” Willis said.
Grades
Rushing offense: C — Not exactly the best day on the ground for the Lions with 79 yards, but Jaxton Carson, who finished as the leading rusher with 40, had big runs on the last drive to set up the game-winning field goal.
Rushing defense: C — Another tough day defending the running game, giving up 269 yards on the ground. A lot of the runs came on fourth down when they needed a stop and a few resulted in touchdowns.
Passing offense: B — No turnovers for either Dever and Lopez and 193 yards passing. Not exactly lighting up the stat sheet, but the passing game helped set up Gurley’s field goal to win the game.
Passing defense: B — A relatively good day against the pass having given up 88 passing yards and Toles and Cowins Jr. put pressure on Williams. D’Andre Hart also was productive at the safety spot with eight tackles and senior cornerback A.J. Bracey had a pass breakup.
Special teams: A — Best performance of the season all-around for the special teams unit. Joe Gurley’s 20-yard field goal is the highlight, but Little’s 94-yard kick return for a touchdown and the break UNA got with Campbell’s blunder on a kickoff that gave the Lions two points.
Coaching: A — A great game plan offensively and enough adjustments to get stops highlight the in-game coaching, along with the willingness to stick with Lopez down the stretch. The preparation showed the Lions were ready to win the game and they did.
Overall: B — A huge win in a season where the Lions had trouble putting together a complete game up to this point. The last game at Braly Stadium this season in the second year of the transition could be remembered by many in the future.
