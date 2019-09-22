3 things
1. Cooper’s big night: Even if the Lions were able to generate stops in the second half and sack Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper three times, the redshirt junior quarterback still had a big night.
He finished the game going 19 for 31 with 266 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put the game away.
2. Lions offense wakes up late: UNA had 155 of its 252 passing yards in the second half. Lopez was able to break free from the rush and find open receivers like redshirt sophomores Jakobi Byrd and Andre Little. Byrd had eight catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, and Little scored the first touchdown of his career, along with four catches for 43 yards.
Lopez said after the game the team is good when they’re clicking but needs to finish drives. His interception at the end of the second quarter proved costly and likely kept UNA from gaining any momentum heading into the half.
The Lions finished with 347 total yards of offense to Jacksonville State’s 373.
3. Special teams struggles: A week after UNA had one of its best special teams performances, the Lions struggled this week against the Gamecocks.
Kicker/punter Joe Gurley missed two extra points and a 48-yard field goal. Defensive back K.J. Smith muffed a kickoff in the first half that resulted in three points.
Despite the misses, Gurley did manage to pin the Gamecocks inside their own 20-yard line twice. He punted seven times for an average of 40 yards per punt.
Grades
Rushing offense: D — When UNA did run the ball, it was rather effective. The problem was the offense didn’t run much. As JSU built its lead, Lopez dropped back to throw frequently. It didn’t work in the first half, but it started to in the second. Senior and leading rusherTerence Humphrey finished the game with 45 yards rushing, which isn’t enough for the Lions to be balanced on offense
Rushing defense: C — UNA held the JSU running game in check for most of the game, but it was the improvising by Cooper when plays broke down that hurt the Lions. Jacksonville State was still able to outgain the Lions 102 to 95.
Passing offense: C — Lopez struggled in the first half as the Lions struggled to protect up front against Jacksonville State’s front seven. The interception at the goal line right before halftime was a costly one that kept UNA from earning a chance at a momentum swing going into the break. In the second half, however, Lopez and his receivers began to connect.
Passing defense: D — Cooper and the JSU offense looked like it was ready to breeze to another blowout with the help of wide receiver Josh Pearson, who finished with seven catches for 149 yards. In the second half, Pearson burned the defense again with a 53-yard touchdown catch to seal the victory.
Special teams: D — The three missed kicks from Gurley and the muffed punt gave the Lions one of its worst performances of the season with the special teams. Gurley was able to pin the Gamecocks inside their own 20-yard line with punts twice, averaging 40 yards on seven punts.
Coaching: C — The Lions made adjustments defensively to start the second half and it showed. Jacksonville State was unable to score in the third quarter, but put the game away on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to receiver Josh Pearson.
Overall: C — This was a game where UNA looked like it could be competitive early, but Jacksonville State’s talent took over in the first half. In the second half, the most impressive unit was the UNA defense, who held the Gamecocks scoreless in the third quarter. But that along with the improvement offensively wasn’t enough to close the gap.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.