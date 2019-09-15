Can’t stop the run: Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley rushed 26 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Bulldogs gained 274 yards on the ground, with 176 of the yards coming in the second half. This was a game where defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell called on the defensive line to step up. It did in the first half, but fell short the rest of the game.
More penalties: The Lions finished last week’s game with nine penalties for 75 yards. This week, UNA had nine for 93 yards. Often times the penalties came in key situations. On Alabama A&M’s final scoring drive of the game, linebacker Jakob Cummings was hit with a personal foul call that kept the Bulldogs in position to hit the 39-yard field goal that put them up by seven points. Cutting down on these specific mistakes is an area of concern for UNA.
Gurley’s big night: Lost in the midst of the tough second half for the Lions was the performance of punter/kicker Joe Gurley. Gurley was 4 for 4 on field goals, kicking from 25, 25, 39 and 40 yards out. He also reached his career high in punts with a 61-yard punt in the second quarter. Both a kickoff and a punt from Gurley was muffed by Alabama A&M that resulted in two of the field goals.
Grades
Rushing offense: C — UNA moved the ball in the running game in the first half, but stalled in the second. Terence Humphrey finished with 15 carries for 128 yards with a touchdown, but the next closest was Ron Thompson with only 23 yards.
Rushing defense: D — The Lions limited Alabama A&M running backs Jordan Bentley and Gary Quarles in the first quarter but the two backs found running room as the game edged closer to halftime. The Bulldogs rushed for 176 yards in the second half.
Passing offense: C — Lopez made a few big throws to help the Lions get in a position to score, but often times it resulted in field goals and not touchdowns. He took ownership for the lack of execution in the second half.
Passing defense: B — Safety Deandre Hart was the leading tackler with 11 and Alabama A&M was held to only 186 yards passing. Unfortunately for the Lions, it wasn’t Aqeel Glass that beat them in the second half, but rather the Bulldogs’ running game.
Special teams : A — This is probably UNA’s best performance of the night. Gurley was terrific going 4 for 4 on field goals and reaching a career long with punts, kicking a 61-yard punt. The two turnovers forced on special teams also easily make this grade A.
Coaching: C — Head coach Chris Willis and staff called a great game in the first half. The second half could’ve used some adjustments, especially on defense, but the result is not to be blamed on a specific side, players or coaches.
Overall: C — It’s another game where UNA looked great in the first half and the complete opposite in the second. This time, however, the second half collapse probably looks worse, given the Lions were shutting Alabama A&M out, 18-0 in the first half. UNA had opportunities, however, which is something they didn’t have against Montana.
— Michael Hebert
