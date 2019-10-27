1. The KSU quarterback run: 214 of Kennesaw State’s 490 rushing yards came from the two quarterbacks, Daniel David and Jonathan Murphy.
The two players were especially successful on third down, as the Owls converted 4-for-7 of those situations.
David scored three touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards and Murphy found the end zone once along with gaining 98 yards.
2. Injured, but returned: A few UNA players were injured throughout the game, but returned later on. Jalen Dread was looked at on the field with what looked like a knee injury but he returned.
Will Evans was also injured at the time, but he also returned later in the game.
When the two were out, however, it didn’t help in containing the triple option.
3. Carson running hard: Jaxton Carson was the leading rusher for the Lions with 47 yards on six carries. A lot of Carson’s runs came late in the game when the offense started to sputter.
The running game wasn’t a factor seemingly all game, but Carson did his part late, with his longest running being a 28-yard gain in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
This is the second time Carson has led the team in rushing after previously doing so at Hampton.
--
Grades
Rushing offense: D — Another tough day on the ground for UNA, only managing 57 yards. The bright spot was Jaxton Carson, who ran hard in the second half when the rain came down the hardest. He finished with 47 yards on six carries. However, as a whole, there just wasn’t much room to run against the Owls’ tough defense.
Rushing defense: D — This area was where the Lions struggled the most. The Owls gained 490 yards with the triple-option offense. Ultimately, it allowed the Owls to strike quickly and the Lions were never able to keep up
Passing offense: C — Blake Dever did a good job in managing the offense with some short throws, but he never really got anything going down the stretch. His lone interception came at the end of the game. Overall, there was good and bad in Dever’s first career start with UNA.
Passing defense: A — The Owls only passed it four times but they never completed a pass. So hard to not give this category anything other than an A.
Special teams: B — Joe Gurley hit a 51-yard punt and 43-yard field goal and didn’t miss any extra points. A solid day in that regard, but the Lions weren’t able to do much in the return game.
Coaching: B — Offensively, this was cordinator Ryan Aplin’s best game. His play-calling was unique and creative and allowed the Lions to move the ball against a stout defense. Defensively, it wasn’t as good, but given the circumstances and the approach from the staff as a whole, it was an above average coaching game.
Overall: C — With it being one of the best teams UNA has played so far this season, if not the best, it was a decent game if was only a first-half affair. The problem was, one Kennesaw State got rolling right before halftime, UNA couldn’t stop the Owls.
— Michael Hebert
