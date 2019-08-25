A new season with new expectations and a brand new roster highlight the future of North Alabama's volleyball program, and coach Bob White said now is the time to lay the groundwork.
The Lions finished in eighth place in the ASUN standingsgoing 4-21 overall and 2-14 in conference play during the first Division I season. After a tough season, UNA will also only return two lettermen while losing 15 players from last season’s team.
Most of those players have moved over to the beach volleyball program.
White, the second-year coach, had to fully remake his roster, and he has stocked it full of high school volleyball players from Alabama.
White said it is just the beginning in his effort to make the team more local.
“These aren’t just players from Alabama, but these are good players from Alabama (on the roster),” White said. “But we are really young. It’s going to take some time to build on that, but I love the idea that were going to try to do it.”
UNA has five players on the roster from Alabama in 2019.
The roster features 10 freshmen and no seniors on the roster. Christina Ellwanger will return for her junior season along with Snead State transfer Megan Zuck.
Mackenzie Sullivan and Nura Abakar will be the only two sophomores.
White brought a trio of true freshmen to media days to represent the Lions. Anna Katherine Griggs, a middle hitter from Arab,said leadership will come from all of the incoming players.
“I feel like if we all step up and stay determined we can just follow each other’s lead,” Griggs said. “I don’t think it’ll be one person to step up, I think all of us will have to step to be successful.”
Breylee Linder, a freshman from Florence, said playing as a team will help mold their leadership.
“I think something big we have focused on is doesn’t really matter age with leadership, it’s just who is going to step up,” Linder said. “I think everyone has their part to play and has their role. Working hard together will make everything work.”
The Lions will rely heavily on the new, freshmen additions this upcoming season.
UNA will play in four tournaments to start the season with matches in those events against, among others, Toledo, Memphis and UAB.
All four of UNA’s tournaments to start the season will be close with all four locations being under three hours away from Florence.
The Lions will play their first home match in Flowers Hall October 4 during conference play.
“More excited to put into words,” freshman Alyssa Dutton said. “I feel so blessed to be apart of something like this. I know people don’t get this opportunity so I’m going to make the most of it and not take any day for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.