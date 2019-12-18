MONTGOMERY — Five players reached double figures as the University of North Alabama women’s basketball team defeated host Alabama State 81-60 Tuesday night.
The fourth straight victory gives the Lions a 7-2 record on the season.
UNA shot 57.7 percent and got a game-high 20 points from Kenysha Coulson. The senior from Huntsville scored 11 points in the second half as the Lions pulled away.
North Alabama took the lead for good in the closing minutes of the first quarter. Trailing 18-16, the Lions got a 3-point basket by Jaida Bond. Coulson then converted back-to-back defensive stops into five straight points as UNA grabbed a 24-18 lead.
In the second quarter, UNA turned up the defensive pressure, holding the Hornets without a field goal for the final 4:52. The Lions held a two-point lead before closing the half on a 14-5 run. Bond scored eight points during the spurt, including a pair of 3-pointers as UNA took a 41-30 lead into the break.
The lead remained double digits over the final two quarters. UNA stretched the lead to 18 on a basket by Brittany Panetti. A steal by Emma Wallen set up the score and put the Lions ahead 55-37 lead with 3:43 remaining in the period.
Alabama State, however, answered with an 11-3 run to stay within striking distance. After the Hornets cut the deficit to 58-48, Coulson hit two free throws, then added a basket as time expired to give the Lions a 62-49 lead heading into the final period.
ASU got a basket on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, but didn’t score for more than four minutes as North Alabama stretched the lead back to 18 points. A 3-pointer by Wallen and baskets by Panetti and Ansley Eubank made the score 69-51 at the 6:13 mark. The Hornets never got closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
Wallen finished with 17 points. Bond added 15 points, while Panetti scored 14. Eubank rounded out the top scorers for UNA with 10 points.
Former Deshler standout Taylor Aikerson scored six points for Alabama State (3-7).
UNA travels to Atlanta this weekend games at the Georgia State Classic. The Lions will take on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Saturday at 4:30 p.m. before facing South Carolina State at noon Sunday.
