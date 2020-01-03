After 12 non-conference games, North Alabama women’s basketball head coach Missy Tiber has both confirmation and a bit of pleasant surprise with her team as the Lions start ASUN play.
Tiber explained that the staff approaches each season to address holes from the previous year. In 2018-2019, the key was that the Lions didn’t have great depth. This year, the Lions had solid performances from younger players on the bench.
However, Tiber’s biggest pleasant surprise is that these younger players performed well enough to carry the team at times. The confidence is there, to the point that both the five senior starters and the reserves trust each other enough to perform well in a game, creating a strong chemistry.
“I think that’s something special about our team,” Tiber said. “We’re much stronger that way.”
As far as the younger players, to name a few, freshman Jaida Bond scored a career-high 26 points against SIUE in Atlanta at the Georgia State Classic on Dec. 21. Olivia Noah has turned in solid performances, especially from behind the 3-point line.
That aspect is part of what’s carried the Lions to a 9-3 record and an average of 89.3 points per game. But this year’s team begins and ends with the seniors, and Tiber mentioned each one leads in a specific way.
Senior guard Kenysha Coulson agreed.
“We get in here and set the tone from the beginning of practice,” Coulson said. “(Even) outside of practice, we just try to get everybody going and get the energy where it needs to be.”
Coulson, along with senior guard Ivy Wallen, had an injury that didn’t derail her season, but made things difficult halfway through non-conference play. Coulson injured her knee in a win over Tennessee State on Nov. 18 and is currently dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Wallen had a significant hamstring injury that kept her sideline for over two weeks last December. Both, however, have since returned and resumed their roles in the starting five.
Tiber credited the maturity of the two seniors’ mindsets in taking care of themselves physically as well as the athletic training staff in getting her players back on the court when they’re ready.
That doesn’t mean they’re always 100 percent, as Coulson explained, but the goal is to win championships.
“I’m pushing through it for my teammates and my senior year, I want us to go out with a bang,” Coulson said.
There’s a parallel in Coulson’s mindset to approaching her injury to Tiber’s approach when the team is going through a slump in game. The Lions only had one loss this season by 10+ points, losing to Samford 79-63 on Nov. 27. But in all the games, win or loss, Tiber said her approach is generally the same.
“If we’re doing everything else really hard, the shooting will come,” Tiber said. “That’s the philosophy behind our system. You don’t have to be the fastest, you’ve just got to beat the other kid to the spot.”
The Lions other two losses came in the state of Iowa, losing to Iowa 86-81 on Nov. 14 and Iowa State 80-72 on Monday. With a team that returned five seniors back from a 21-win season in 2018-2019, it wasn’t easy scheduling.
Larger schools locally didn’t want to play the Lions, largely because there’s no advantage for them. If they win, it doesn’t do much for them in terms of a postseason and if they lose, it hurts them. Plus, there was the added effect the Lions have proven they can win these games when they beat Vanderbilt last season.
“It’s just like we do when we’re scheduling, you look at (the) roster and who they’ve got back,” Tiber said.
But now, that part of the season is behind UNA. The Lions are back home Saturday to play North Florida, the same team they lost to in the first round of the 2019 ASUN tournament.
“We’re ready to get redemption from last year,” Coulson said. “Ready to get at it and see what happens.”
Tiber chose not to look at the rest of conference play as a whole but rather, as most coaches do, focus on one game at a time.
She did, however, recognize what her team needs to do get wins the rest of the way and it starts with the “small things,” like understanding the scouting report and locking in mentally and physically.
“We have to talk about competing at a championship level everyday,” Tiber said. “Because these girls, these seniors, they want to win a championship.”
