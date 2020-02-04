In the midst of what North Alabama head coach Missy Tiber calls “the grind” of the season, the Lions edged out NJIT 57-55 Monday night, giving Tiber her 300th career win.
After the game, Tiber called the milestone “neat” and was happy to be able to share the moment with the Lions. Now in her seventh season at UNA, Tiber said she cherishes the moments on the court, but also off the court, as her players have a hand in helping her raise her son, Ezekiel, known as “Zeke.”
“I’ve loved so many teams in my career but I’m not sure there’s one I love more than this one,” Tiber said. “This group is special.”
The 300th win was a dramatic one, as Ivy Wallen made a jump shot with eight seconds remaining to give UNA a two-point lead. A long 3-pointer from NJIT missed at the buzzer.
The win came at the end of a two-game road trip in which Tiber, Brittany Panetti and Olivia Noah were all battling flu-like symptoms.
Panetti and Noah were limited because of it — and it didn’t help that the Lions (15-6, 6-3) started off with the same offensive struggles it had last time out at Jacksonville.
The Lions finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from 3. After taking a 15-14 lead into the second quarter, the Lions held the edge up 27-23 at the half, but NJIT tied it at 30 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
Kenna Squier led the Highlanders with 19 points. UNA, however, held the lead for the majority of the second half thanks to its defense. NJIT turned it over 25 times to UNA’s 11.
While the shots weren’t falling often, UNA managed to turn those turnovers into 21 points.
“We just grinded it out,” Tiber said. “Our offense is not there. We didn’t score consistently, (but) we ended up valuing the ball which was crucial. You have to do some things on the defensive end when you’re having trouble scoring.”
NJIT tied the game at 55 with 10 seconds left and UNA had an opportunity to take the lead. Tiber called a timeout, expecting NJIT to foul on the possession. The plan was to put up a shot regardless of a foul. But Wallen, who became the program's all-time leading scorer Saturday at Jacksonville, scored what proved to be the winning points off the inbounds pass.
Wallen finished with 15 points.
Tiber said after the game that with Noah and Panetti out and Coulson still hurting from a foot injury, the Lions needed contributions from other areas.
The response was 13 points and four steals from Ansley Eubank as well as eight points and nine rebounds from Jaida Bond off the bench.
“We got a little bit of contribution from everyone,” Tiber said. “That’s what it's about this time of year, find a way to win.”
The Lions return home to Flowers Hall on Feb. 8 to face Liberty. For Tiber and the Lions staff, the solution is simple. There’s no changes to be made, just find a way to get out of the slump offensively.
“This is the same team that was averaging 80-something points a game until a few games ago,” Tiber said. “It’s just getting our confidence back.”
