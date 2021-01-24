JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sophomore Jaila Roberts scored 23 points and freshman Sakyia White had 11 with 20 rebounds to help the North Alabama women’s basketball beat Jacksonville 57-47 on Sunday.
UNA women’s basketball: Big game from Roberts, White helps Lions sweep Dolphins
- Staff Reports
